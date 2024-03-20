Brody Announces His Run for Burbank City Council

I’m Burbanker Robbie Brody and I am honored to announce my candidacy for the Burbank City Council. With a passion for progress and a commitment to serving the needs of our diverse population, I am dedicated to ensuring that Burbank remains a thriving, inclusive, and forward-thinking city for all its residents.

My family and I are 25 year Burbank residents, and my daughter Eve is a proud graduate of Dolores Huerta Middle School and John Burroughs High School; she’s currently a freshman at UC Davis. Since 2002, I’ve been sitting as an Administrative Law Judge at the Pasadena Office of Appeals (and I went to UC Davis as well, for law). Prior to my appointment, I was a litigation attorney with Bet Tzedek Legal Services, a law firm with a practice focused on low income seniors.

I got my start volunteering in our city with low income seniors myself, donating my time to the Jocelyn Center as the volunteer notary for many years, making appointments and home visits with free notary services. Over the years, I’ve served on (and chaired) our city’s Art in Public Places Committee and, more recently, served on (and chaired) the Burbank Water & Power board. Currently, I’m working with our library’s Sister City Committee as we send our student delegates to Incheon, South Korea and welcome visiting students from Ota, Japan. I also provide college outreach to Burbank area high school students as an Alumni Advisor to UC Davis.

Community Engagement is priority #1 for me. I believe in the power of community engagement and collaboration. As a city council member, I will actively seek out and listen to the voices of all residents, advocating for policies and initiatives that reflect the needs and values of our community. By fostering open dialogue and transparency, we can work together to address pressing issues and build a stronger, more resilient Burbank.

Strengthening our local economy is crucial to the prosperity of Burbank. I am committed to supporting small businesses, attracting new industries, and promoting job growth to ensure that Burbank remains a dynamic hub of innovation and opportunity. By investing in sustainable development and infrastructure, we can create a thriving economy that benefits all residents.

The safety and security of our residents are paramount. I will work tirelessly to support our police and fire departments, ensuring they have the resources and training necessary to keep our community safe. By promoting community policing and investing in crime prevention programs, we can build trust between law enforcement and residents while effectively addressing public safety concerns.

Representation in our city is so important. Every voice deserves to be heard, regardless of background or circumstance. As a champion of diversity and inclusion, I will work to ensure that all residents have equal access to city services and opportunities. By celebrating our differences and embracing our shared humanity, we can build a more just and equitable Burbank for all.

Together, we can shape a brighter future for Burbank—one that reflects our shared values of community, opportunity, and innovation. With your support, I am committed to bringing fresh perspectives and proactive leadership to the Burbank City Council.

And I cannot wait for that dog park!

Robbie Brody