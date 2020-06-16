Burbank And Burroughs Graduates Receive NOBLE Scholarships

The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) recently announced the winners of the San Gabriel Valley chapter’s annual scholarship program, including three students from Burbank Unified high schools.

Ariana Kretz and Berlin Aguayo from John Burroughs High School and Rebecca Audette from Burbank High School each received a $1000 scholarship, along with 9 other graduates in the Los Angeles area covered by the San Gabriel Valley chapter of NOBLE.

Although graduating senior honorees are usually recognized at the Annual Scholarship Breakfast in May, this year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, June 6, NOBLE’s Executive Board and Scholarship Committee visited each scholarship recipient’s home to present the checks.

Burbank Police Department Command Staff have personally funded the annual NOBLE Burbank Police Community Scholarship for the past several years. Kretz was the 2020 recipient of the award.

Audette received the Georgia Holloway Community Scholarship.

Aguayo received the SGV Chapter of NOBLE Community Scholarship.

The San Gabriel Valley chapter of NOBLE was established in 2003 and covers the region from Burbank east to the Inland Empire.

NOBLE, founded in 1976 in Washington D.C. to address crime in urban and low-income areas, identifies the organization as the “Conscience of Law Enforcement.”

The San Gabriel Valley chapter works to accomplish this mission “through outreach programs that not only educate but nurture, strengthen and validate our youth as well.”

Over the past seven years, NOBLE-SGV has distributed more than $30,000 in scholarships to high school students across the region.

NOBLE has more than 3000 members throughout the world, primarily African American Chief Executive Officers of law enforcement agencies at federal, state and municipal levels who are committed to “Justice by Action.”

More information on NOBLE’s San Gabriel Valley chapter and its annual scholarships can be found online here.