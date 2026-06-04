Burbank Animal Shelter to Offer Fee-Waived Adoptions on June 6

On Saturday, June 6, Burbank Animal Shelter will join animal shelters across California in offering fee-waived adoptions as part of the third annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day, hosted by the California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals), the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SF SPCA), and the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®).

The third annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day builds on two consecutive years of record-breaking results. When the event launched in 2024, 3,609 animals found loving homes in a single day, far exceeding its initial goals. In 2025, 148 animal welfare organizations across 212 event locations helped find homes for 4,979 pets. This year, organizers are aiming to surpass 5,000 adoptions for the first time. To date, the event has placed 8,588 animals in homes over its first two years.

The ASPCA is providing grants to underwrite adoption fees at most participating organizations, including Burbank Animal Shelter and shelters across the state. In 2025, 46 percent of California Adopt-a-Pet Day adopters were doing so for the very first time.

Animals of all breeds, ages, sizes, and energy levels are available at participating shelters. Most shelter animals are already spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before adoption. Shelter staff will help ensure adopters are matched with an animal who is the right fit for their lifestyle.

WHAT: Burbank Animal Shelter joins animal shelters across California for the third annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day, offering fee-waived adoptions for available animals.

WHEN:

Saturday, June 6, 2026

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Adoption Screenings: 10:00 am – 4:30 pm

WHERE:

Burbank Animal Shelter

1150 N. Victory Pl

Burbank, CA 91502

The event comes as animal shelters across California continue to face capacity pressures. In 2025, 5.8 million dogs and cats entered U.S. animal shelters and rescue organizations nationwide. Only about 30 percent of California households currently adopt their pets from shelters or rescue organizations. California Adopt-a-Pet Day was created in part to address these challenges, removing cost as a barrier to adoption and connecting more animals with loving homes.

For more information about the adoption process at Burbank Animal Shelter, visit BurbankAnimalShelter.org and follow along on social media at Instagram.com/burbankanimalshelter and Facebook.com/BurbankAnimalShelter