Burbank Announces Senior Citizen Board Vacancy

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Senior Citizen Board beginning May 21, 2026 through June 22, 2026. Applications may be submitted online by visiting www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or you can pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. Completed applications may be submitted online, mailed, or dropped off (no postmarks and no exceptions for late submittals).

The deadline to submit an application to the Burbank City Clerk’s Office is June 22, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. The appointments are tentatively scheduled to be made at the July 21, 2026, City Council Meeting. All City Board, Commission, and Committee members serve without compensation from the City. No individual shall serve on more than one Board, Commission, or Committee at the same time. Any person appointed to fill a vacancy shall hold office for the remainder of the unexpired term. Persons appointed to serve unexpired terms must complete the term before applying to serve on another board, commission, or committee. All applicants must reside within the jurisdictional boundaries of the City of Burbank (per BMC §§ 2-1-404, 2-1-405, 2-1-406, and 2-1-407).

Senior Citizen Board Information

The Senior Citizen Board shall serve as an advisory board and shall have the following powers and duties: to engage in consultation and study with local groups on the needs of the aged and evaluate all available resources; to collect and study factual information relative to all aspects of aging; to serve as a liaison between local organizations and governmental agencies which work with the aged and have an interest in aging adults; to advise in community planning regarding the expansion of existing facilities and development of new facility services, as required; to become aware of problems as they arise and recommend plans for action; to inform local and state organizations of the needs and resources of older people; to serve as a medium through which organizations may exchange information, coordinate programs and engage in joint endeavors; and, to become familiar with developments in other communities on County, State and Federal programs.

For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 (818) 238-5853 fax or e-mail at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.