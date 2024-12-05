Burbank Announces Sponsorship Opportunities for the 2025 Burbank Adaptive Sports Expo

The City of Burbank is excited to announce sponsorship opportunities for the second annual Burbank Adaptive Sports Expo, scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at McCambridge Park, located at 1515 N. Glenoaks Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504. The event will feature fun, inclusive, and adaptive sporting activities for individuals of all ages and abilities.

The Burbank Adaptive Sports Expo is an exciting and highly anticipated event that brings together over 1,000 athletes with disabilities, their families, and the community to engage in various sports and physical activities, including wheelchair rugby, tennis, boccia, beep baseball, chair yoga, and more. This year’s Expo will also feature a resource fair with informational booths from local organizations.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses, organizations, and individuals who wish to support this inclusive community event. Event sponsors play a crucial role in creating opportunities for individuals with disabilities to showcase their skills, promote awareness of adaptive sports, and foster a spirit of inclusivity in the community. Sponsors will also have the opportunity to engage with a diverse audience and demonstrate their commitment to supporting people with disabilities.

“We are thrilled to partner with local businesses, organizations, and individuals who share our vision for inclusivity and empowerment,” said Marisa Garcia, Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Director for the City of Burbank. “The Burbank Adaptive Sports Expo provides an unparalleled opportunity to support individuals with disabilities in their pursuit of athletic achievement while making a lasting impact on our community.”

Sponsorship Levels:

DUGOUT Sponsor $40:

Includes vendor booth with 10 ft x 10 ft canopy, one 6 ft table and two chairs.

BUNT Sponsor $50:

Small ad space in event program for organization logo or personal message to athlete(s).

SCOREBOARD Sponsor $100:

Large ad space in event program for organization logo or personal message to athletes(s).

SINGLE Sponsor $250:

Logo on print marketing materials and on digital marketing materials in addition to Dugout and Scoreboard packages.

DOUBLE Sponsor $500:

Sponsor an adaptive sport station, promotional item included in giveaway bags in addition to Dugout, Scoreboard, and Single packages.

TRIPLE Sponsor $1,000:

Logo on event shirts, sponsor banner, and athlete bibs; recognition at Park and Recreation Board Meeting; in addition to Dugout, Scoreboard, Single, and Double packages.

HOMERUN Sponsor $2,500:

Dedicated Social Media post and logo on event ticket receipt in addition to Dugout, Scoreboard, Single, Double, and Triple packages.

GRAND SLAM Sponsor $5,000:

Exclusive presenting sponsor and recognition at City Council Meeting in addition to Dugout, Scoreboard, Single, Double, Triple, and Homerun packages.

Additional customized sponsorship packages are also available to suit the needs of any organization or individual.

Sponsoring the Burbank Adaptive Sports Expo provides excellent visibility, helps build brand recognition, and aligns organizations with an important cause. Funds raised from sponsorships will go directly toward supporting the event and local adaptive sports programs in Burbank.

To learn more about sponsorship opportunities and to register, visit http://www.Burbankca.gov/BASE or call 818-238-5300.