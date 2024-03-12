Burbank Armenian Association Announces Upcoming Business Mixer Event

The Burbank Armenian Association (BAA) is excited to announce an exclusive Business Mixer event to be held at Elena’s Estiatorio Bar & Lounge on April 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. This event promises to be a pivotal networking opportunity for the Burbank Armenian community and will be located at 1333 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505.

President Romik Hacobian invites local professionals and business leaders to join the evening of networking and collaboration. The event aims to offer attendees a chance to expand their professional network, discover new business opportunities, and build meaningful relationships within the Burbank Armenian business community.

“Bringing together the bright minds and passionate professionals within our community is the core of what we do at the BAA,” says Romik Hacobian, President of the Burbank Armenian Association. “We’re thrilled to create a space where collaboration and growth can flourish.”

Guests can look forward to complimentary small bites and a cash bar, in an atmosphere ripe for making new connections and fostering existing ones. With 120 RSVPs to date, space is limited. The community is encouraged to reserve their spot before the March 30th deadline to ensure participation in this vibrant gathering.

To RSVP for the Business Mixer, scan the QR code on the event flyer or visit our website at www.burbankarm.org. For more information about the event or the association, please reach out to info@burbankarmenianassociation.org.

The Burbank Armenian Association is dedicated to supporting and enriching the lives of Armenian individuals and businesses in Burbank through cultural, educational, and community service programs.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to engage with the Burbank Armenian Association and help shape the future of our community’s business landscape.

Contact: Romik Hacobian President, Burbank Armenian Association Email: info@burbankarmenianassociation.org

Follow us: Facebook: burbankarmenianassociation Instagram: burbankarmenianassociation

About Burbank Armenian Association: Founded on the principles of community, support, and heritage, the Burbank Armenian Association serves as a beacon for Armenian culture and entrepreneurial spirit in Burbank, California. The association is committed to providing resources, events, and a strong network for its members to thrive.