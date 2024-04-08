Burbank Armenian Association Business Mixer Welcomes Guest Speaker Burbank Chamber of Commerce

The Burbank Armenian Association (BAA) proudly hosted its second successful event, marking another milestone in its mission to bridge the local and Armenian business communities. The event, held on April 4th at Elena’s Estiatorio, featured special guest speakers, Mayor Nick Schultz and Jamie Keyser Thomas, CEO of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce, underscoring the event’s importance in fostering business connections and community spirit.

BAA President Romik Hacobian

he evening commenced with heartfelt opening remarks by BAA President Romik Hacobian, who thanked attendees for participating and outlined the association’s role as a conduit for promoting business growth and community engagement.

The event was supported by generous sponsors at various levels, including Premier sponsors Elena’s, Elevate Health Group, and Mobile Notary Public; Partner Level sponsor LA County Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger; and Contributor Level sponsors Nexus Auto Group, Athens Services, Providence Saint Joseph Medical Centers, Downtown Burbank Cultural Market, and Metropolitan Culinary Services. Attendees were invited to participate in an opportunity drawing, with a prize announcement scheduled at the program’s conclusion, adding an element of excitement to the evening.

Mayor Nick Schultz addressed the gathering, emphasizing the crucial role of small businesses in Burbank’s economy and celebrating the city’s vibrant diversity. Schultz acknowledged the presence of distinguished guests, such as Laura Friedman (Assemblymember), Tamala Takahashi (City of Burbank Councilmember), representatives from Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, Sarkis Simonian (ANCA Burbank, Chair), and David Ojakian (Armenian Assembly of America, Western Regional Director). Then, the Mayor introduced Jamie Keyser Thomas, President and CEO of the Burbank Chamber of Commerce.

Burbank Chamber CEO Jamie Keyser Thomas

In her presentation, Thomas highlighted the Chamber’s dedication to supporting the business community, offering insights into the benefits of Chamber membership and providing examples of how the Chamber can assist businesses in thriving. An introductory promotion for new Chamber members was also announced, inviting businesses to explore the advantages of becoming part of the Chamber.

A special shout-out goes to Councilmember Takahashi for not only being the biggest support and voice for the Armenian community but also being a part of the Burbank Armenian Association before her tenure on the Council, when it was just an inspirational group called Burbank For Armenia.

Burbank Mayor Nick Schultz

The event also featured a segment for premier sponsors to present their businesses, fostering a deeper understanding and connection within the local business community.

The event not only served as a platform for meaningful connections but also highlighted the significance of collaboration and community support in achieving business success.

For more information about the BAA and upcoming events, please follow us on Instagram @burbankarmenianassociation or visit their website at www.burbankarm.org.

Contact: Romik Hacobian President info@burbankarmenianassociation.org Burbank Armenian Association www.burbankarm.org