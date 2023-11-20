Burbank Arts and Education Foundation Gives Burbank Schools $100,000 in Funding

On Thursday, November 16, in a presentation to the Burbank Unified School District’s (BUSD) Board of Education, Burbank Arts and Education Foundation (BAEF) announced that it had granted BUSD over $100,000 in funding in 2023. This amount represents grants that were awarded to individual schools or educators within BUSD, to support curricular programs and supplies. Some examples of this year’s grants include updating and diversifying classroom libraries, providing STEM-related teaching materials, outfitting classes with state-of-the-art technology, and supplying secondary music programs with instruments.

Pictured L to R, Jen Lorigo, BAEF Vice Chair; Brenda Etterbeek, BAEF Chair, & Caroline Solberg, BAEF Board Member

BAEF Chair, Brenda Etterbeek praised Burbank’s teachers by offering, “It is truly an honor and a pleasure to celebrate the incredible work and dedication of our teachers with grants that will further support and enhance the exceptional learning experiences they provide for our students. In a world where education is the key to unlocking the vast potential within each and every one of us, teachers play a pivotal role. They are the architects of the future, molding and shaping young minds with wisdom, knowledge, and inspiration. These grants are a testament to our commitment to fostering an environment where creativity, innovation, and passion for learning can thrive. I also would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to our Burbank community for their generous support and commitment to education.”

BUSD Superintendent Dr. John Paramo expressed his gratitude for the efforts of BAEF, saying “As superintendent, I am profoundly grateful for the generous grants we have received for our teachers. This financial support acknowledges our educators’ hard work and dedication and empowers them to create even more impactful learning experiences for our students. Together, we are investing in the future, cultivating a learning community where innovation and excellence thrive. Thank you to Burbank Arts and Education Foundation for partnering with us in this important endeavor. Your support is a testament to the belief in the transformative power of education, and we look forward to the positive impact these grants will have on our students’ educational journey.”

Burbank Arts and Education Foundation is the only organization that raises funds for all Burbank public schools. The mission of BAEF is to engage and inspire the community to invest in meeting the diverse educational needs of every Burbank Unified School District student. Working with business partners, parents, and community members, BAEF helps fill the gaps between education funding and the academic needs of BUSD students, reinforcing Burbank’s reputation as a thriving community dedicated to the well-being of its residents. Learn more at BurbankArtsandEd.org.