Burbank Arts and Education Foundation presents 2022 State of the Schools

Save the date, September 14th at 7 p.m. for learning and engaging with Burbank Unified School District (BUSD). The Burbank Arts & Education Foundation (BAEF) is proud to present the 2022 State of the Schools virtual event and live panel Q&A. Register for this free event by going to BAEF.gives.

Brenda Etterbeek, BAEF Board Chair

The evening will start with a video highlighting the kids, families and educators of BUSD. Stay for the Q&A to hear what’s on the minds of Burbank families and community members. Families were given the opportunity to submit questions through a district wide email request. BAEF Board Chair, Brenda Etterbeek, will moderate the live panel featuring Superintendent, Matt Hill, School Board President, Charlene Tabet, Burroughs High Math Teacher, Jessica Palaski, Muir Middle School Drama Teacher, Stephen James, and Disney Elementary Spanish Dual Immersion Teacher, Hilde Garcia.

You or your business can support this event by making a donation at BAEF.gives. Make an IMPACT for Burbank Students! With generous support from the Burbank community, BAEF awarded over $100,000 in teacher and school grants during the 2021-22 school year. Including a large gift for the district to purchase ukuleles, providing equitable access to instrumental music instruction for all eleven elementary schools. BAEF grants funded programs in the areas of arts, music, STEM, literacy, student wellness, student safety and more. Visit BurbankArtsandEd.org to learn more about the important work of the foundation.