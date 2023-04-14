Burbank Arts & Education Foundation Announces Spring 2023 Grant Giving To Burbank Unified School District

On Monday, April 10, the Burbank Arts & Education Foundation (BAEF) announced funding of nearly $40,000 in its Spring Grant Cycle with investments made in classroom science, literacy, and math materials, auditorium sound system & lighting upgrades, musical instruments, classroom libraries, a school-wide reading program, digital camera equipment, outdoor classroom, supplies, imaginative play equipment, and social and emotional learning. Foundation Chair Brenda Etterbeek, along with Grants and Giving Chair Caroline Solberg, will formally present grant funding to Burbank Uniﬁed School District at the Board of Education meeting on Thursday, May 4.

BUSD Superintendent Dr. Matt Hill said, “BUSD is grateful for the support of the Burbank community and the work of the Burbank Arts and Education Foundation in making these educational experiences possible for the students of BUSD. This valuable partnership with BAEF has provided our students with state-of-the-art equipment and innovative ideas for the classrooms.”

Burbank Arts & Education Foundation Vice Chair Jen Lorigo expressed, “Thank you to our corporate partners, community members, and BUSD families who make these grants possible through their generous donations. We’re inspired by BUSD students daily and honored to continue our mission to inspire the community to invest in the diverse educational needs of every BUSD student.”

About Burbank Arts & Education Foundation

The organization was created on October 1, 2020, after the Burbank Educational Foundation and the Burbank Arts for All Foundation merged to create a singular, uniﬁed voice for Burbank students. The mission of the Burbank Arts & Education Foundation is to engage and inspire the community to invest in meeting the diverse educational needs of all 15,000+ BUSD students.

By merging two powerful organizations, we aim to maximize our impact through more strategic fundraising efforts as we support ALL students in Burbank Uniﬁed Schools. The new foundation will continue to support innovation and excellence in schools, including arts education, STEM programs, student safety, wellness, and other needs within BUSD.

A History of Success

Both foundations have a long history of positively impacting and providing support to BUSD students through their combined robust grant-giving of over $1,000,000, advocacy, programming, and community engagement programs.

The Burbank Arts & Education Foundation will build on each nonproﬁt’s success and amplify our effectiveness as one united organization. Please join us in our mission to provide critical support for our community.

The Foundation welcomes the support of the community to continue its mission. For more information on how to become involved, or to donate go to www.BurbankArtsandEd.org.