Burbank Arts & Education Foundation Hosting “Pancake Social”

The Burbank Arts & Education Foundation (BAEF) is hosting a “Pancake Social” on Saturday, September 2, at

8 a.m. This free event is open to alumni of all Burbank Unified schools and their guests and coincides

with the 115th birthday celebration of Burbank High School. In addition to breakfast, attendees will be treated

to performances by current BUSD students and presented with information and updates on BUSD schools.

Space is limited. Anyone wishing to attend must RSVP at BurbankArtsAndEd.org.

ABOUT BURBANK ARTS & EDUCATION FOUNDATION (BAEF) – The only organization that raises

funds for all Burbank public schools, the mission of the Burbank Arts & Education Foundation is to engage and

inspire the community to invest in meeting the diverse educational needs of every Burbank Unified School

District (BUSD) student. Working with business partners, parents, and community members, BAEF helps fill

the gaps between education funding and the academic needs of BUSD students, reinforcing Burbank’s

reputation as a thriving community dedicated to the well-being of its residents. Learn more

at BurbankArtsandEd.org.