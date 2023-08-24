Burbank Arts & Education Foundation Hosting “Pancake Social”

The Burbank Arts & Education Foundation (BAEF) is hosting a “Pancake Social” on Saturday, September 2, at
8 a.m. This free event is open to alumni of all Burbank Unified schools and their guests and coincides
with the 115th birthday celebration of Burbank High School. In addition to breakfast, attendees will be treated
to performances by current BUSD students and presented with information and updates on BUSD schools.
Space is limited. Anyone wishing to attend must RSVP at BurbankArtsAndEd.org.
ABOUT BURBANK ARTS & EDUCATION FOUNDATION (BAEF) – The only organization that raises
funds for all Burbank public schools, the mission of the Burbank Arts & Education Foundation is to engage and
inspire the community to invest in meeting the diverse educational needs of every Burbank Unified School
District (BUSD) student. Working with business partners, parents, and community members, BAEF helps fill
the gaps between education funding and the academic needs of BUSD students, reinforcing Burbank’s
reputation as a thriving community dedicated to the well-being of its residents. Learn more
at BurbankArtsandEd.org.