Burbank Arts & Education Foundation Partners with Ben & Jerry’s for Free Cone Day

Burbank Unified School District (BUSD) teachers, staff, and administrators, along with BAEF board members, were on hand throughout the day to scoop ice cream and greet members of the community. In addition to raising awareness of the Foundation’s mission, BAEF was able to collect $1,500 in tips to help fund essential programs, equipment, and supplies for the students of BUSD.

Burbank Arts & Education Foundation Chair, Brenda Etterbeek expressed her gratitude by offering, ”Events like these are not just about serving ice cream; they are about coming together as a community, spreading joy, and creating lasting memories. Burbank Arts & Education Foundation is proud to a part of such a great event!”

Burbank Arts and Education Foundation is the only organization that raises funds for all Burbank public schools. The mission of BAEF is to engage and inspire the community to invest in meeting the diverse educational needs of every Burbank Unified School District student. Working with business partners, parents, and community members, BAEF helps fill the gaps between education funding and the academic needs of BUSD students, reinforcing Burbank’s reputation as a thriving community dedicated to the well-being of its residents. Learn more at BurbankArtsandEd.org.