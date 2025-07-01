Burbank Awarded National Training Grant to Advance Positive Youth Sports Experiences Ahead of LA 28 Olympics and FIFA World Cup 26

The City of Burbank Parks and Recreation Department is proud to announce it has been selected as a recipient of a prestigious training grant through the Million Coaches Challenge, a nationwide initiative led by the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA). The grant will provide access to high-quality, no-cost training programs focused on social and emotional learning, and core youth athletic development principles.

In preparation for the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the FIFA World Cup 26™, the City will use these funds to host regional workshops that equip athletes, coaches, and parents with tools to support young athletes’ mental health and resilience, essential elements for long-term athletic and personal success. Open to all residents of the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys, these workshops aim to inspire and guide families as Olympic and World Cup dreams begin to blossom and athletic goals rise to new heights.

A core component of the curriculum focuses on mental health, emotional resilience, teaching participants how to identify signs of stress, promote psychological safety, and create a supportive environment that nurtures both personal and athletic growth. Coaches and mentors will also learn techniques to help youth manage pressure, build confidence, and recover from setbacks, which are critical factors in long-term athletic performance and well-being.

With the support of this grant, Burbank’s Parks and Recreation staff, volunteer coaches, and regional community partners will participate in specialized training sessions led by nationally recognized organizations including the Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA), U.S. Soccer Foundation, the Center for Healing and Justice Through Sport, and Nike, in partnership with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

All workshops are free and open to residents of the San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys. Registration is required as space is limited.

1. Positive Motivation: Getting the Best from Today’s Athletes

Date: July 30, 2025

Time: 6:00–7:30 p.m.

Location: Community Services Building

Register NOW!

2. Culture Shaping for Leaders

Date: August 20, 2025

Time: 6:00–7:30 p.m.

Location: McCambridge Recreation Center

Register NOW!

3. Developing Competitors Through Positive Coaching

Date: September 21, 2025

Time: 10:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Location: McCambridge Recreation Center

Register NOW!

“This national recognition is a proud moment for Burbank. As we look ahead to global events like the LA28 Olympics and the FIFA World Cup, this grant empowers our city to uplift young athletes and their families with tools that go far beyond the field,” said Mayor Nikki Perez. “I commend our Parks and Recreation Department for their leadership and dedication in creating inclusive, and high-impact youth programs that reflect the very best of our community’s values.”

“We are committed to delivering high-quality and meaningful programs for our community’s youth,” said Marisa Garcia, Parks and Recreation Director. “This grant will allow us to strengthen the positive impact of our sports and enrichment programs by giving our staff, volunteers, and the community the confidence and knowledge they need to support every child’s growth and well-being.”

Burbank is among 52 agencies nationwide selected for the 2025 training cohort. In addition to receiving direct training, participating agencies will join a learning community focused on long-term strategies for coach training, recruitment, and advancing equity in youth sports.

PCA’s mission is to change the culture of youth sports so that every child, regardless of social or economic circumstance, has access to a positive youth sports experience. For more information, go to positivecoach.org

More information on the Million Coaches Challenge or youth and adult sports can be found at https://www.burbankca.gov/sports or by calling 818-238-5330.