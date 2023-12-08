Burbank Boys’ Soccer Stopped by Glendale

The Burbank High boys’ soccer team could have played scared and afraid. But the Bulldogs did not and challenged host Glendale High Friday night at Moyse Field.



The end result did not go in favor of the Bulldogs, but a 2-1 result certainly was not a major disappointment.



The match was played just 72 hours after the Nitros defeated Burroughs 7-0 at Memorial Field.

“I thought we were the better team, we just had some unlucky calls against us. Sometimes it happens like that. I was proud of the way my guys played,” Burbank coach Johnny Rotunno said.

Burbank (4-2-2, 0-1-1 in league) actually took the lead in the 14th minute, as Raymond Soukiazian crossed the ball following an interception and found George Atallah who promptly put the ball past a stunned Emil Sarkisians.



But the lead lasted just 14 minutes, as Glendale (2-0-1, 1-0 in league) equalized in the 28th minute. Hani Ahmadie took the ball down the right side and found a wide open Felix Martirosyan on the back door. Martirosyan promptly put the ball past Hayk Tovmasyan to level the score.

Burbank had another chance in the 34th minute when Rigo Garcia’s header on a corner kick was solid, but right at Sarkisians.



Burbank had a fine chance to regain the lead in the 51st minute when sophomore Raymond Soukiazian had a one-one-one opportunity against Sarkisians. But the Nitro goalie was able to keep his composure and deny the Bulldog striker.



Two minutes later Glendale was given a free kick at the edge of Burbank’s goal box. Instead of trying to kick around the wall in front of him, he put the ball low and into the left corner past Tovmasyan.



Tovmasyan came up big in the 55th minute with a diving save from a shot by Narek Naghdalyan.



He came up big again in the 65th minute saving a shot by Ahmadie.



“Hayk played great. He had five saves. Towards the end when we were down, he came up with at least one or two really big saves to keep us in the game. He’s my man of the match,” Rotunno said.