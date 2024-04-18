Burbank Boys’ Tennis Pulls Sweep on Burroughs

Bulldogs win 11-7 over rival Bears.

By
Jim Riggio
-
0
87

The Burbank High boys’ tennis team was certainly pushed when it defeated Burroughs in a tiebreaker earlier this season.

Water and Power
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center


But playing on their home court Thursday afternoon the Bulldogs did enough to not have to sweat it out, winning 11-7 over the visting Bears in the regular season finale.


“Beating our rival at home was nice,” said Vamsi Chintha, who played on Burbank’s No. 1 doubles team.


Burroughs got a sweep at No. 1 singles from junior Bernard Woods. Woods won 6-4 over Raphael Lazaryev, 6-4 over David Kerimyan and 6-2 over Burbank No. 3 singles player Dominic Aleman.


Lazaryev defeated Burroughs No. 2 player Zach Berry 6-2 and No. 3 player Aditya Kiran, 7-5.

UCLA Health
CBIS DataTax
Chamber Guide


Aleman lost 6-2 to Berry, but defeated Kiran 6-2.


In doubles, Burbank’s No. 1 team of Chintha and Blake Lewis lost 7-6(7-4) to the Burroughs No. 1 team of Bevan Maxwell and Josh Liwag.
Chintha and Lewis defeated the Burroughs No. 2 team of Miles Howell and Ari Pathak, 6-0. They lost 6-1 to the No. 3 team of Paul Wu and Iulin Lundberg.


Burbank’s No. 2 doubles team of Harut Kelikyan and David Petrosyan went 6-3, 7-5 over Burroughs top two teams, but lost 6-3 to Wu and Lundberg.


Burbank’s No. 3 team of Jason Kim and Desmond McNeill went 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in pulling a sweep over all three Burroughs teams.


Next week both teams will participate in the Pacific League individual tournament.

    CBIS DataTax

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR