Burbank Boys’ Tennis Pulls Sweep on Burroughs

The Burbank High boys’ tennis team was certainly pushed when it defeated Burroughs in a tiebreaker earlier this season.



But playing on their home court Thursday afternoon the Bulldogs did enough to not have to sweat it out, winning 11-7 over the visting Bears in the regular season finale.



“Beating our rival at home was nice,” said Vamsi Chintha, who played on Burbank’s No. 1 doubles team.



Burroughs got a sweep at No. 1 singles from junior Bernard Woods. Woods won 6-4 over Raphael Lazaryev, 6-4 over David Kerimyan and 6-2 over Burbank No. 3 singles player Dominic Aleman.



Lazaryev defeated Burroughs No. 2 player Zach Berry 6-2 and No. 3 player Aditya Kiran, 7-5.



Aleman lost 6-2 to Berry, but defeated Kiran 6-2.



In doubles, Burbank’s No. 1 team of Chintha and Blake Lewis lost 7-6(7-4) to the Burroughs No. 1 team of Bevan Maxwell and Josh Liwag.

Chintha and Lewis defeated the Burroughs No. 2 team of Miles Howell and Ari Pathak, 6-0. They lost 6-1 to the No. 3 team of Paul Wu and Iulin Lundberg.



Burbank’s No. 2 doubles team of Harut Kelikyan and David Petrosyan went 6-3, 7-5 over Burroughs top two teams, but lost 6-3 to Wu and Lundberg.



Burbank’s No. 3 team of Jason Kim and Desmond McNeill went 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in pulling a sweep over all three Burroughs teams.



Next week both teams will participate in the Pacific League individual tournament.