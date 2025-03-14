Burbank Boys Volleyball Swept By Glendale

Caiden Kai Abarabar, Brandon Chong and Tyler Tran played well for the Nitros in a three-set loss.

By Rick Assad

It took seventy minutes and three sets for host Burbank High to fall in a Pacific League boys’ volleyball match against Glendale.

The Nitros controlled the match except for the second game and in time collected a 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 victory on Thursday.

What was clear is that both teams have improved and that the Nitros are quite good and have a real change to be a top-tier team.

The Bulldogs could have evened it at one set apiece and that would have prolonged the match, but a 12-6 advantage quickly evaporated.

Junior Caiden Kai Abarabar and sophomore Brandon Chong both played exceptionally well for the Bulldogs.

On the other side of the coin, Benji Salmeron, Quan Tran and Raul Martinez all stood tall for the Nitros.

The second set began with Burbank ahead 6-1 on an ace from Chong and it became 9-4 when Kai Abarabar tossed in a kill.

Kai Abarabar’s push made it 15-8 but the tide suddenly shifted as Glendale drew within 15-13 on a winner from Martinez.

An ace from Isaiah Mascardo cut the lead to 15-14 as the Bulldogs needed a time out.

A kill from Burbank’s Aidan Casey made it 16-14 in favor of the hosts but the Nitros evened it at 17-17 on a kill from Tran.

Glendale’s surge continued as it became 20-17 on a service winner from Martinez as Burbank again asked for a stoppage in play.

A kill from Salmeron increased the cushion to 23-18 and the Nitros (10-5 and 1-2 in league) claimed two of the three next points including a hitting error by Chong.

The clinching game saw Glendale control the pace as the Nitros led 5-1 on a winner from Salmeron.

Tran’s back-to-back spikes made it 9-5 and 10-5 and Caleb Shimasaki’s kill for the Nitros increased the advantage to 15-8.

A winner from Martinez saw Glendale stretch its lead to 17-12 and in due time the Nitros would pull in front 20-14 on a kill from Salmeron that made the Bulldogs (3-4 and 0-2 in league) request a time out.

Glendale outscored Burbank 5-1 over the next six points as Martinez and Shimasaki combined for a block to make it 24-14 and Salmeron’s dagger made the set and match official.

The first game commenced with the Nitros, who began the season with four consecutive sweeps and have won the last two matches on their schedule and also went to five games versus Arcadia before falling, grabbing a 7-3 lead on a kill from Salmeron and it became 8-4 on a spike from Tran.

Tran’s winner made it 11-7 and an ace from Mascardo increased Glendale’s margin to 17-8.

Salmeron’s kill made it 21-10, Tran’s blast made the score 24-13 and the set was finalized on Tran’s spike.