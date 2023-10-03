Burbank Boys’ Water Polo Downs Defending-Champion Muir

Bulldogs register first nine goals to post 22-8 Pacific League win against Mustangs at Burroughs High.

The Burbank High boys’ water polo team has spent the first part of the season searching for an efficient first-quarter performance.

While things have gone well for the Bulldogs thus far this season, Burbank coach David Arakelyan wanted to shore up that area sooner than later.

Burbank proved to be up to the task Tuesday night, as it scored six first-quarter goals to notch a lopsided 22-8 Pacific League home win against Muir at Burroughs High.

Burbank (12-3, 3-0 in league) scored the first nine goals of the contest against Muir (0-3 in league), which captured the CIF Southern Section Division VI championship last season.

“We were ready for that to happen,” Arakelyan said. “We just really didn’t know when it would happen. We wanted a game where we could jump ahead early and put the other team away.

“I thought it was one of our better matches this season and we finished with a lot of shots, scoring opportunities and counter-attacks. Muir is the defending champion at the end of the day, but I’m proud of the way we responded today.”

The Bulldogs, who began league action with victories against Hoover and Glendale, received a match-best six goals from Avet Avetisyan and three from Andranik Bilbulyan. Burbank also blocked 11 shots to further dominate the Mustangs.

Avetisyan scored three of Burbank’s first four goals. His third goal gave the Bulldogs a 4-0 lead with 4:56 remaining in the opening quarter.

“He had a big game and he got the team going with those quick goals,” Arakelyan said.

A goal by Michael Misakyan gave the Bulldogs a 9-0 advantage with 5:02 left in the second quarter before the Mustangs responded with a goal from Luc Garwood (team-high five goals) with 3:53 to go to cut the deficit to 9-1.

Burbank held a 14-5 halftime lead, capped by a five-meter goal from Daniel Agazaryan with 1.5 seconds to play. The Bulldogs led, 17-5, after the third quarter.

Burbank received two goals each from Alex Kobalyan, Alex Vardanyan, Leo Khachaturian, Agazaryan and Greg Baboudjian. Arthur Saryan and Avvo Llangesyan registered one goal apiece for the Bulldogs.

Burbank will travel to face Arcadia, which won the league championship last season, at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

“We’re going to have to come out strong again,” Arakelyan said. “We’ll have to be ready right from the start.”