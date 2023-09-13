Burbank, Burroughs Girls’ Golf Teams Making Strides

Bulldogs, Bears place second and fourth, respectively, in Pacific League match No. 3 at DeBell Golf Club.

Back at DeBell Golf Club competing in a Pacific League match for the first time this season, the Burbank and Burroughs high girls’ golf teams looked to use the familiar venue to their advantage.

The Bulldogs and Bears also sought to move up in the league standings and stay in contention for possible postseason bids.

Burbank and Burroughs accomplished their goals after placing second and fourth, respectively, in league match No. 3 on Wednesday. Burbank carded a 248 and Burroughs registered a 274 on the par-36 course.

Arcadia, the defending league champion, won the six-team event with a 202.

“You come here and we know the course pretty well,” Burbank coach Branko Sevic said. “But it can also be a most challenging course with it being narrow and there being a lot of blind shots.

“All that and I liked the way we performed. We just have to keep getting better and that’s all I can ask of them.”

Burbank received a 43 from Annabelle Tran , a 46 from Ellie Cardenas and a 47 from Mina Cardenas. The Bulldogs also got a 50 from Julia Terzian and 62 from Momoka Kato.

For Burroughs, under the direction of first-year coach Tabitha Davis, it fared a bit better on its home course.

“We are doing well at the practices and on the driving range,” Davis said. “I think we are beginning to find a rhythm on the course and we are seeing their scores dropping.”

The Bears were led by Sophia Wang, who carded a 48. Burroughs got a 49 from Justin Hamac, 58s from Madison Odo and Ellie Guerrero and 61 from Hailey Hoang.

Glendale’s Jeanne Padillo earned medalist honors with a 34 and was the lone athlete to shoot under par. Zoe Sprecher and Madeline Lee of Arcadia and Amy Seo of Crescenta Valley tied for second with 38s. Arcadia’s Olivia Lee and Cadye Wang added 39s for Arcadia.

Crescenta Valley finished third (256), Glendale was fifth (275) and Pasadena placed sixth (380).

The next league match will occur at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brookside Golf Course No. 2 in Pasadena.