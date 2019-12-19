Burbank, Burroughs High School Choirs And Bands Promote Music Is Instrumental Concert

Hundreds of instrumental and vocal music students from Burbank and John Burroughs High Schools filled the Burbank Town Center Mall on Wednesday afternoon, December 18, to promote their upcoming collaborative Music Is Instrumental concert to be held on January 11.

The Burbank Police Department also collected new, unwrapped toy donations for local needy children as the high school students played and sang carols and holiday songs.

Although the students were in the midst of semester finals, they took some time to spread holiday cheer and pass out flyers with information about the upcoming fundraising concert that features performances by both high schools’ advanced bands and choirs, along with a collaborative performance with music mentors from the Musicians at Play Foundation.

The January 11 concert, A Far Off Place, is the third annual benefit concert put on with Musicians at Play. The concert will be held at Burroughs High and the Burbank Unified School District All Symphonic Band and Choir will be conducted by internationally-recognized Anthony Parnther.

All proceeds from the show will go to the instrumental and vocal music programs at Burbank and Burroughs High Schools.

Last year, the high schools also put on a flash mob and toy drive at the Town Center Mall to promote the annual fundraising concert.

More information on the January 11 Music Is Instrumental concert, A Far Off Place, can be found online here.