Burbank City Council Deadlocks on Censure of Council Member Over Controversial Political Protest

A heated Burbank City Council meeting on June 2, 2026, culminated in a deadlocked vote over a resolution to formally censure Council Member Konstantine Anthony for alleged violations of the city’s Code of Conduct. The censure hearing centered on Anthony’s actions surrounding an April 28, 2026, political event and subsequent protest that critics argue crossed the line into intimidation and abuse of power.

The controversy stems from a gathering hosted at the Burbank Association of Realtors building. The local chapter of Moms for Liberty rented the space to host Sonia Shaw, a candidate for California Superintendent of Public Instruction.

As the event took place, a large protest formed outside, which several attendees and council members described as chaotic and hostile. Residents speaking during public comment claimed that event-goers faced a “gauntlet” of protesters who blocked the entrance and allegedly assaulted attendees out of political hatred. Video footage presented at the hearing purportedly showed an individual being assaulted, and several attendees reportedly turned away in fear.

Vice Mayor Zizette Mullins and Council Member Chris Rizzotti aggressively pursued the censure, accusing Anthony of misusing his council position to pressure the Realtors Association into canceling their legally binding rental contract with Moms for Liberty.

According to emails and text messages submitted by the Realtors Association, Anthony contacted a representative, Harry Tamrian, warning him about the group and discussing bomb threats and riots that had occurred at similar events in neighboring cities. Council members argued that Anthony deliberately orchestrated a pressure campaign, leveraging his access to the Police Chief, and then failed to intervene when the protest escalated, despite being present outside the venue.

Furthermore, Vice Mayor Mullins stated that following the event, female employees at the Realtors Association—including women of color—received terrifying phone calls threatening to burn their building down and directing racial slurs at them. Anthony was also criticized for subsequent social media posts and texts demanding the Association apologize and donate the rental funds to a local LGBTQ+ nonprofit.

“The fact that we try to influence a private business to do something they should not be doing… that is a violation because we are using our power,” Vice Mayor Mullins stated during the hearing, arguing that Anthony’s actions eroded public trust and created chaos in the community.

Council Member Anthony strongly denied using his office for intimidation, asserting that he was acting as a “First Amendment absolutist” and out of genuine concern for public safety. Pointing to his experiences monitoring violent protests at a 2023 Glendale school board meeting, Anthony claimed his communications with the Realtors Association and the Burbank Police Chief were solely intended to ensure the venue was prepared for potential unrest.

Anthony maintained that he broke no rules within the Code of Conduct, arguing he did not use city resources for personal gain or interfere with administrative functions. He pointed out that the Police Chief confirmed Anthony never instructed the department to cancel the event. However, he did offer a partial apology for his communication methods, conceding that his text messages and phone calls may have been misinterpreted.

“At no point ever did I even suggest or intone that the event should have been cancelled, that is preposterous and ridiculous,” Anthony said, adding that in the future, he would meet with parties in person to ensure his intent is not lost in translation over text messages.

The council debate revealed deep philosophical divides over how to handle a colleague’s out-of-bounds behavior. While Rizzotti and Mullins argued that failing to censure Anthony would set a dangerous precedent, Council Member Nikki Perez pushed back against the proceedings. Perez argued that a censure is merely a performative “slap on the wrist.”

“It is not my job to be punitive towards you… I am not your mommy,” Perez told Anthony, arguing that if residents are unhappy with a council member’s conduct, they have the power to resolve it at the ballot box.

Mayor Takahashi attempted to find a middle ground. She opted not to support the censure but severely reprimanded Anthony for the “messiness” he caused in the community. She urged him to consult with the City Manager or Police Chief before taking independent action in the future to avoid such escalating conflicts.

The resolution to censure ultimately failed to pass, resulting in a 2-2 tie. Council Members Rosati and Vice Mayor Mullins voted in favor, Mayor Takahashi and Council Member Perez voted against, and Council Member Anthony abstained.