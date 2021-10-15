Burbank City Council Narrowly Implements Vaccine Mandate for City Employees

On Tuesday, October 14th, the Burbank City Council convened for a regularly scheduled meeting.

Perhaps the most important topic of discussion during the meeting was the possible implementation of a COVID vaccine mandate for city employees and city contractors.

Prior to this discussion, the city council went over fairly routine matters such as passing the consent calendar. The consent calendar is a collection of agenda items that are bundled together and voted on at once.

This meeting’s consent calendar contained an item to ban the sale of Mylar balloons within Burbank. Mylar balloons are made of a metallic film that can easily disrupt the flow of electricity in power lines, with fly-away balloons being the cause of many power outages. City council passed the consent calendar 5-0.

Following the unanimous passage of the consent calendar, the city council moved onto receiving reports from city staff. These reports included the consideration of a vaccine mandate for city employees as well as one for employees of city contractors.

Betsy McClinton, the Director of Burbank’s Management Services Department, gave a report regarding what a possible vaccine mandate could look like in the city of Burbank.

“A vaccine mandate would ask all city employees to prove that they’re vaccinated or to explain why they’re exempt from receiving the vaccine” said McClinton. “The exemptions given by city employees can be either religious or medical.”

Religious exemptions, McClinton explained, are defended by federal law and constitute a broad array of reasons for not getting the vaccine that are not connected to any particular religion. These exemptions have more to do with the personal beliefs and morals of individuals.

“Although a vaccine mandate would greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19 among city employees, the loss of vital workers within certain city departments would certainly occur,” said McClinton.

Following the presentation on vaccine mandates, the city council discussed and deliberated on the matter.

During the beginning of the discussion, Councilmember Sharon Springer shared a skeptical outlook regarding the necessity of a vaccine mandate given the city’s current policy that requires city employees who do not want to get the vaccine to be tested regularly.

“I don’t see how implementing a mandate would do anything differently,” said Springer.

However, things took a bizarre turn as the Councilmember, who is fully vaccinated, began to express skepticism over the COVID vaccine’s effect on female fertility. “We just don’t know enough about the vaccine and it’s future effects,” said Springer. “I would not force a young woman who is pregnant or trying to get pregnant to get the vaccine.”

Despite the Councilmember’s skepticism, there is no evidence to suggest that the COVID vaccine has negative outcomes for female fertility. In fact, the CDC recommends all individuals above 12 years of age, without an exempting medical condition, to get vaccinated, including pregnant women and women trying to become pregnant.

Responding to Councilmember Springer’s misinformed comment, Councilmember Konstantine Anthony cited the overwhelmingly negative effects of contracting COVID-19, which, for at-risk and immuno-compromised individuals, includes the possibility of permanent brain damage and death. “It’s clear that the negative effects of contracting COVID-19 far outweigh the possible negative effects of receiving the vaccine,” said the Councilmember.

Mayor Bob Frutos, though not expressing the same vaccine skepticism as Councilmember Springer, shared her same opinion regarding the implementation of a mandate. “We simply cannot force our city employees to get injections in their arms” said the Mayor.

Following the Mayors comments, Councilmember Nick Schultz clarified what a vaccine mandate would look like.

“We need to be straightforward with the public,” said Schultz. “We’re not talking about sitting down someone in a chair and forcefully injecting something into their arm. With this proposed policy, there is room for exceptions, whether it be medical or religious.”

Following the discussion, the council voted 3-2 to implement a vaccine mandate with exemptions. Vice Mayor Jess Talamantes, along with Councilmembers Anthony and Schultz, voted in favor of the item, while Mayor Frutos and Councilmember Springer voted against it.

City council then moved on to discussing a related but separate matter of mandating vaccines for employees of city contractors.

After refining down the qualifications for the mandate to only include employees of city contractors who work directly with the general public, the city council unanimously passed the mandate. Perhaps ironically, both Mayor Frutos and Councilmember Springer shared no opposition to this mandate.

A video recording and copy of the meeting’s agenda can be found here.