Burbank City Council Passes Budget for the 2026-27 Fiscal Year

The Burbank City Council has adopted the City’s Fiscal Year 2026-27 Budget, a balanced financial plan that maintains City services and continues investments in public safety, parks, libraries, infrastructure, and other services residents rely on every day.

As part of the budget process, the City identified an approximately $2.7 million gap between projected recurring revenues and expenses in the upcoming fiscal year. Like many cities across California, Burbank is facing increasing pressure on its budget as the cost of providing services continues to rise. While one-time funds allow the City to balance the Fiscal Year 2026-27 Budget, it doesn’t address the City’s underlying structural deficit that is expected to grow to approximately $3.2 million by Fiscal Year 2028-29.

The adopted budget allows the City to maintain current service levels while continuing to plan for future fiscal challenges. Like many cities across California, Burbank faces rising costs, declining state and federal support, and increasing demand for services as community needs continue to evolve.

In response, the City will continue to evaluate a variety of potential revenue-generating and cost-management strategies to support long-term fiscal sustainability while maintaining service levels for residents and businesses. As part of that discussion, the City Council is scheduled to consider a potential ballot measure on Tuesday, June 16 that would amend the City’s Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT), paid exclusively by hotel and motel guests. The City last updated its TOT rate in 1983.

For more information regarding the City’s Fiscal Year 2026-27 Budget, go to the City’s website, BurbankCA.gov, or follow this link to the City’s Financial Services page.