Burbank City Council to Discuss Golden State Specific Plan (Video)

On Tuesday, July 21, 2026, the Burbank City Council will hold a special study session to review the highly anticipated draft of the Golden State Specific Plan. Taking place from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Burbank City Hall, the meeting will feature a presentation from city staff outlining a new blueprint for one of Burbank’s most important neighborhoods.

What is the Golden State District? The Golden State District is an approximately 640-acre area located just east and south of the Hollywood Burbank Airport. Bounded generally by the Interstate 5 freeway, San Fernando Boulevard, Empire Avenue, and Buena Vista Street, the neighborhood has a rich history as a thriving aerospace and industrial hub. Today, the city is creating the Specific Plan to establish clear rules and a long-term vision to guide its future development.

Housing to Fix the Commuter Crunch One of the biggest issues the new plan attempts to solve is Burbank’s severe housing shortage. Currently, the city has a jobs-to-housing imbalance of 3-to-1, meaning a large number of workers must commute into Burbank daily, adding significantly to traffic and pollution. To help balance this out, the plan paves the way for new multifamily dwelling units. By building homes closer to public transit and major employers, the city hopes to create a community where people can easily rely on shorter trips and alternative modes of transportation.

Boosting the Local Economy While adding new homes, the plan is also careful to protect the district’s status as a major economic engine. The draft plan aims to preserve the area’s legacy industries while attracting high-paying media, tech, and modern production companies. The plan also encourages the addition of everyday neighborhood amenities, such as grocery stores, restaurants, parks, and retail shops.

Greener, Safer Streets For the average resident, the most noticeable changes will be on the streets themselves. The plan aims to transform the currently auto-heavy, industrial roads into “Complete Streets” that are safe and inviting for walkers and cyclists. The plan calls for wider sidewalks, new bicycle lanes, and the planting of extensive shade trees to cool the neighborhood and create a more comfortable environment. These street-level improvements are designed to connect seamlessly with major upcoming transit projects, including the new Hollywood Burbank Airport replacement terminal scheduled to open in October 2026 and a proposed California High-Speed Rail station has been discussed for the area.

What Happens Next? The July 21st City Council study session marks a major milestone, but it is not the final step. Following this initial review by the council, the city plans to roll out additional community outreach events over the next two to three months. This will give residents, business owners, and local stakeholders the opportunity to share their thoughts and provide feedback before the plan is officially finalized.

Listen to the discussion: