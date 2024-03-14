Burbank Crime Log – March 14 Edition

Burbank has recently seen a diverse array of criminal activities, keeping local law enforcement busy. The incidents range from theft and fraud to DUI, vehicle break-ins, sex crimes, drugs/alcohol violations, assault, burglary, and vandalism. Here’s a rundown of the reported crimes, organized by date and time:

March 7, 2024

Sex Crimes reported at 11:56 PM on the 400 block of S San Fernando Bl.

March 8, 2024

Vehicle Break-In/Theft at 3:00 AM on the 700 block of N Florence St.

March 10, 2024

DUI incidents were reported at 8:25 PM on the 4300 block of W Magnolia Bl, at 8:32 AM on W Empire Av/N Buena Vista St, and at 3:13 AM on the 1700 block of W Olive Av.

incidents were reported at 8:25 PM on the 4300 block of W Magnolia Bl, at 8:32 AM on W Empire Av/N Buena Vista St, and at 3:13 AM on the 1700 block of W Olive Av. Fraud occurred at 12:32 PM on N Hollywood Wy/W Chandler Bl.

occurred at 12:32 PM on N Hollywood Wy/W Chandler Bl. Theft/Larceny was reported multiple times, including at 2:49 PM on the 200 block of E Cypress Av and at 1:40 PM on the 1600 block of N Victory Pl.

March 11, 2024

Vandalism occurred at 1:00 AM on the 800 block of N Ford St.

occurred at 1:00 AM on the 800 block of N Ford St. Burglary was reported at 7:30 AM on the 100 block of W Cypress Av.

was reported at 7:30 AM on the 100 block of W Cypress Av. Fraud took place at 10:30 AM on the 1600 block of N San Fernando Bl.

took place at 10:30 AM on the 1600 block of N San Fernando Bl. Theft/Larceny was reported several times throughout the day on the 1600 block of N Victory Pl and at 8:03 PM on the 1000 block of W Burbank Bl.

was reported several times throughout the day on the 1600 block of N Victory Pl and at 8:03 PM on the 1000 block of W Burbank Bl. Assault at 5:16 PM on N Lincoln St/Washington Ci.

at 5:16 PM on N Lincoln St/Washington Ci. Drugs/Alcohol Violations occurred late in the evening at locations including W Alameda Av/S Mariposa St and 100 block of E Alameda Av.

March 12, 2024

The trend of Drugs/Alcohol Violations continued with incidents on W Alameda Av/S Mariposa St at 3:06 AM, and 100 block of E Alameda Av at 1:36 AM.

continued with incidents on W Alameda Av/S Mariposa St at 3:06 AM, and 100 block of E Alameda Av at 1:36 AM. Theft/Larceny incidents took place throughout the day, peaking at 4:13 PM on the 200 block of E Cypress Av and 3:50 PM on the 1800 block of W Verdugo Av.

This summary of criminal activities in Burbank highlights the challenges faced by the community and local law enforcement. From property crimes to substance abuse and violence, the police department is actively working to address these issues and maintain public safety.