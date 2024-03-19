Burbank Crime Log – March 19 Edition

Burbank has recently experienced a series of criminal activities, reflecting a broad spectrum of offenses from drugs and alcohol violations to theft, burglary, assault, fraud, vandalism, arson, weapons offenses, sex crimes, DUI, and motor vehicle theft. Here is an overview, detailing the crimes reported:

March 13, 2024

Assault at 1700 block of N Buena Vista St, 4:00 PM.

March 14, 2024

DUI at N San Fernando Bl/E Orange Grove Av, 11:15 PM.

at 500 block of N Victory Bl, 6:30 PM. Burglary at 900 block of S Mariposa St, 11:55 AM.

March 15, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations at 1600 block of N Victory Pl, 9:29 PM; 600 block of S Griffith Park Dr, 7:25 PM.

March 16, 2024

Assaults, Vandalism, and Arson were reported on the 200 block of E Magnolia Bl, with assaults occurring at 9:42 PM and vandalism at 9:40 PM, alongside arson at 1100 block of W Olive Av, 9:00 PM.

March 17, 2024

Sex Crimes were reported at 300 block of N San Fernando Bl, 12:05 AM.

Weapons offense occurred at Monterey Av/N Maple St, 12:26 PM.

Assaults took place at 1700 block of N Buena Vista St, 7:15 PM, and other locations.

Vandalism incidents, including one at 900 block of S San Fernando Bl, 3:50 AM, and another at 200 block of E Magnolia Bl, 8:21 PM.

These incidents showcase the varied and challenging nature of crimes in Burbank, reflecting the efforts of law enforcement to maintain public safety and order amidst these activities.