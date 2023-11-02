Burbank Crime Log – November 2 Edition

In a troubling series of events, the Burbank Police Department has reported multiple thefts, a burglary, and various other crimes occurring in rapid succession over the last few days, alarming the local community.

**Theft/Larceny**

A spree of thefts gripped Burbank, beginning on October 28 at 7:10 PM on the 200 block of East Magnolia Boulevard. The trend continued into October 30 with an early morning theft at 8:08 AM on the 300 block of South Flower Street. That afternoon, vandalism was reported at 11:10 AM on the East Alameda Avenue block, further unsettling residents.

The thefts did not let up as the month ended. On the evening of October 30, a motor vehicle theft was reported at 10:30 PM on the 1100 block of North Third Street. The following day, as Halloween celebrations came to an end, residents faced a vehicle break-in/theft at 4:27 AM on the 800 block of South San Fernando Boulevard.

Later that same day October 30, the 1600 block of North Victory Place was targeted twice with theft/larceny reports, first at 11:37 AM and then a subsequent incident at 7:37 PM. Another theft occurred at 5:30 PM on the 3500 block of West Victory Boulevard.

**DUI Arrests**

Amid these property crimes, two DUI arrests were made. The first occurred on October 28 at 8:34 PM at the 100 block of East Alameda Avenue. This was followed by another DUI incident on October 31 at 12:32 AM at the intersection of West Verdugo Avenue and North Myers Street.

**Weapons and Burglary**

Further adding to the crimes, an incident involving weapons was recorded on November 1 at 10:59 AM at the intersection of North San Fernando Boulevard and North Buena Vista Street. Earlier that day, at 12:56 AM, a burglary took place on the 200 block of North Cordova Street.

**Thefts Continue into November**

On November 1, Burbank experienced a rash of thefts. At 12:16 PM, an incident was reported on the 1700 block of North Victory Place. Within less than an hour, another theft/larceny occurred at 12:59 PM on the 1300 block of North Victory Place. This pattern persisted into the afternoon with a theft on the 1200 block of South Flower Street at 1:43 PM.

The Burbank Police Department is currently investigating these crimes, looking for any possible connections between them and urging the public to come forward with any information they might have. The community has been advised to remain vigilant, lock their vehicles, secure their belongings, and report any suspicious activity.