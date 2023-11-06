Burbank Crime Log – November 4 Edition

The Burbank Police Department has sent the following crimes to Crimemapping regarding several recent activities across the city, spanning from assault to vehicle-related thefts. Community members are urged to remain vigilant and report any unusual activities.

Assault

A violent incident occurred at 1:16 AM on the 400 block of South Lake Street. The authorities are investigating the assault and seeking witnesses.

Motor Vehicle Theft

At 9:55 PM, a motor vehicle was reported stolen from the 0 block of East Alameda Avenue. This follows a disturbing trend of increased vehicle thefts.

In a separate event at 8:22 AM, another vehicle was stolen from the 1300 block of North Victory Place. This raises the urgency for residents to secure their vehicles.

Theft/Larceny

A theft took place at 1:10 PM on the 200 block of East Magnolia Boulevard, contributing to a rash of daytime larceny incidents.

A similar theft was reported earlier at 11:21 AM on the 1600 block of North Victory Place.

Another theft occurred at 8:21 AM on the 1000 block of North Sixth Street, indicating an active pattern of larceny in the area.

Vehicle Break-In/Theft

At 5:00 PM, there was a report of a vehicle break-in on the 600 block of East Angelino Avenue. This is part of a series of thefts from vehicles that are currently under police investigation.

The Burbank Police Department is actively investigating these incidents and is appealing to the public for any information that may lead to the arrest of the individuals involved. They advise the community to secure their vehicles properly, avoid leaving valuables in plain sight, and to be especially aware of their surroundings, especially in the late evening and early morning hours.

If you have information regarding any of these crimes, please contact the Burbank Police Department. Stay alert, stay safe.