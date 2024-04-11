Burbank Crime Report – April 11 Edition

Over the past week, Burbank has seen the following criminal activities ranging from theft and burglary to DUI and assault. Here is a breakdown of the incidents that occurred, sorted by day, detailing a troubling surge in various types of crimes across the city.

April 2, 2024

Theft / Larceny: At 6:00 PM, a theft was reported at the 1300 Block S Lake St, marking an early start to the week’s criminal activities.

April 6, 2024

DUI: Early in the morning at 12:52 AM, a DUI incident was recorded at W Olive Av/N Brighton St, indicating issues with late-night driving safety.

April 7, 2024

A series of thefts and DUI offenses marked a particularly active day:

DUI : At 1:53 AM , another DUI was reported at W Valencia Av/S Victory Bl .

: At , another DUI was reported at . Theft / Larceny : A sequence of thefts began in the early hours with incidents at 3:30 AM at both 100 Block S Sparks St and 300 Block S Virginia Av .

: A sequence of thefts began in the early hours with incidents at at both and . Another theft followed shortly after at 3:33 AM on the 100 Block S Sparks St .

on the . The afternoon saw a theft at 2:44 PM at the 200 Block E Cypress Av .

at the . Evening thefts continued with an incident at 6:10 PM at the 1000 Block W Burbank Bl, and another at 10:16 PM at the 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

April 8, 2024

Theft, DUI, vandalism, and burglary were reported, reflecting a diverse criminal landscape:

Theft / Larceny : Just after midnight at 1:02 AM , a theft occurred at the 200 Block W Verdugo Av .

: Just after midnight at , a theft occurred at the . Burglary : A burglary was reported at 2:58 AM at the 3300 Block W Magnolia Bl .

: A burglary was reported at at the . DUI : At 11:04 PM , a DUI was recorded at E Burbank Bl/N San Fernando Bl .

: At , a DUI was recorded at . Vandalism : At 11:40 PM , vandalism took place at the 400 Block E Cypress Av .

: At , vandalism took place at the . Theft / Larceny: Closing the day, a theft was reported at 11:49 PM at the 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

April 9, 2024

Assault: The morning at 7:48 AM witnessed an assault at the 1600 Block N San Fernando Bl, adding to the array of violent incidents.

The Burbank Police Department is urging residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and take necessary precautions to safeguard their properties and personal safety. The investigation into these incidents continues, with law enforcement committed to addressing this wave of criminal activity and restoring peace to the community.