Burbank Crime Report, April 12 Edition

The city of Burbank has experienced the following criminal activities over recent days, with various incidents ranging from theft and burglary to DUI, fraud, and motor vehicle theft. Here is a comprehensive breakdown of the crimes reported, arranged chronologically by the day of occurrence.

March 23, 2024

Theft / Larceny: At 4:40 PM, a theft was reported at the 800 Block S San Fernando Bl, marking an early incident in the string of crimes.

April 6, 2024

Vandalism : Early morning vandalism occurred at 2:24 AM at the 100 Block W Magnolia Bl .

Burglary: A burglary was reported at 12:00 PM at the 0 Block E Alameda Av.

April 8, 2024

Vandalism: Late at night, at 11:40 PM, vandalism was reported at the 400 Block E Cypress Av.

April 9, 2024

A particularly active day with several thefts and other crimes:

Fraud : The day started with a fraud incident at 9:00 AM at the 300 Block S Lamer St .

Theft / Larceny : Thefts were reported at 12:12 PM and 1:35 PM at the 200 Block E Cypress Av and 200 Block E Alameda Av respectively.

Assault : An assault occurred at 7:48 AM at the 1600 Block N San Fernando Bl .

Vehicle Break-In / Theft : Two incidents were reported at 7:31 PM and 9:00 PM at the 1400 Block W Victory Bl and 1000 Block S San Fernando Bl respectively.

Fraud : Another fraud was reported at 8:55 PM at N Pass Av/W Alameda Av .

: Another fraud was reported at at . Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported at 10:45 PM at the 4400 Block W Lakeside Dr.

April 10, 2024

The crime spree continued with various offenses:

DUI : Early at 12:18 AM , a DUI incident occurred at N Glenoaks Bl/Andover Dr .

Burglary : A burglary was reported at 12:45 AM at the 3300 Block W Magnolia Bl .

Theft / Larceny : Morning hours saw a theft at 7:46 AM at the 1300 Block N Victory Pl .

Fraud : Fraudulent activity was reported at 4:54 PM at the 100 Block S Fifth St .

Theft / Larceny : Further theft incidents occurred at 6:35 PM at the 1600 Block N Victory Pl .

: Further theft incidents occurred at at the . Drugs / Alcohol Violations: The day concluded with a drugs/alcohol violation at 9:41 PM at E Magnolia Bl/N First St.

This report highlights a critical period for the city of Burbank, showcasing a diverse range of criminal activities affecting various areas. The Burbank Police Department is intensifying its efforts to tackle this recent spike in crime, urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately. The investigation into these incidents continues as authorities strive to restore safety and order in the community.