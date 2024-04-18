Burbank Crime Report – April 18 Edition

Escalation of Criminal Activities in Burbank: A Detailed Incident Report

The city of Burbank has experienced the following criminal activities, encompassing a broad spectrum of offenses from burglary to theft, DUI, and drug-related violations. This comprehensive overview details the crimes reported over the last few weeks, with a specific focus on the recent surge in incidents.

March 28, 2024

Theft / Larceny: Early morning theft at 10:53 AM at the 2000 Block Empire AV set a concerning trend for the upcoming weeks.

April 8, 2024

Theft / Larceny: An incident was reported at 6:20 PM at the 1400 Block N Victory PL.

April 9, 2024

Theft / Larceny: At 11:00 PM, another theft occurred at the 300 Block Cornell DR.

April 11, 2024

A significant flurry of criminal activity, particularly thefts and burglaries, marked this day:

Burglary : Morning burglary at 8:58 AM at the 200 Block E Olive AV .

: Morning burglary at at the . Fraud : A fraud incident was reported at 4:47 PM at the 600 Block N Niagara ST .

: A fraud incident was reported at at the . Theft / Larceny: Multiple thefts occurred throughout the evening starting at 5:50 PM at the 200 Block N San Fernando BL, followed by incidents at 7:15 PM, 7:28 PM, 8:22 PM, and 10:11 PM at various locations including N Victory PL and N San Fernando BL.

April 12, 2024

Motor Vehicle Theft : At 2:10 AM , a vehicle was stolen from the 900 Block E Orange Grove AV .

: At , a vehicle was stolen from the . Assaults and additional thefts were reported early in the morning and afternoon, with assaults at 5:00 AM on N Florence ST and 2:50 PM on W Olive AV, where a theft was also recorded.

and additional thefts were reported early in the morning and afternoon, with assaults at on N Florence ST and on W Olive AV, where a theft was also recorded. Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Later in the evening, incidents occurred at 7:46 PM on W Alameda AV/N Hollywood WY, and DUI at 8:51 PM on W Magnolia BL/N Mariposa ST, culminating in another drug/alcohol violation at 9:33 PM on S Buena Vista ST.

April 13, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations : Continued issues with drug and alcohol use were noted at 1:17 AM on N Valley ST.

: Continued issues with drug and alcohol use were noted at on N Valley ST. Burglary: A significant burglary was reported in the early hours at 3:45 AM on W Magnolia BL.

This detailed timeline underscores a troubling increase in criminal behavior in Burbank, spanning a range of serious offenses that impact community safety. The Burbank Police Department is actively addressing this wave of crime, urging the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and take necessary precautions to protect their properties and personal safety.