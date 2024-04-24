Burbank Crime Report – April 24 Edition

Burbank has witnessed the following crimes, including incidents of theft, burglary, drug/alcohol violations, and more serious offenses such as robbery and assault. Below is a day-by-day summary of the criminal activities reported from early April to mid-April 2024, highlighting the escalation and variety of incidents across the city.

April 1, 2024

Fraud: A fraud incident occurred at 8:00 AM at the 300 Block S Lamer ST.

April 16, 2024

Drugs/Alcohol Violations : At 8:12 AM , an incident was reported at W Victory BL/N Kenwood ST .

Motor Vehicle Theft: At 5:27 PM, a vehicle was stolen from 1400 Block N Naomi ST.

: At , a vehicle was stolen from . Robbery: At 9:35 PM, a robbery occurred at 100 Block E Alameda AV.

April 17, 2024

Assault : An assault was reported at 4:38 AM at 3800 Block Heffron DR .

Arson: At 6:13 AM, arson occurred at 100 Block E Alameda AV.

Burglary, Theft/Larceny, and Vandalism: Several incidents of burglary, theft, and vandalism were reported throughout the day, notably at 11:30 AM (Burglary at 200 Block S Third ST), 12:09 PM (Vandalism at 100 Block W Elmwood AV), and 7:23 PM (Theft/Larceny at 1600 Block N Victory PL).

: Several incidents of burglary, theft, and vandalism were reported throughout the day, notably at (Burglary at ), (Vandalism at ), and (Theft/Larceny at ). Sex Crimes: At 3:23 PM, a sex crime was reported at 1600 Block N Maple ST.

April 18, 2024

Motor Vehicle Theft and Burglary: Early morning vehicle theft at 7:51 AM at 500 Block S Flower ST and burglary at 1:50 AM at 1100 Block W Burbank BL.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Multiple drug/alcohol incidents, including at 6:18 AM (N San Fernando BL/N Buena Vista ST) and 6:59 PM (N Hollywood WY/W Pacific AV).

Theft/Larceny: Theft incidents reported at 12:30 PM (1200 Block S Flower ST) and 4:39 PM (1400 Block W Victory BL).

Fraud: Fraud incidents occurred at 7:45 PM at N Victory PL/N Lake ST and 6:38 AM at N Victory PL/N Lincoln ST.

: Fraud incidents occurred at at and at . Robbery: At 11:13 PM, a robbery took place at 400 Block S Sixth ST.

April 19, 2024

Theft/Larceny and Vandalism: Late afternoon theft at 6:00 PM at 1600 Block N Victory PL and vandalism at 5:40 PM at 1000 Block N San Fernando BL.

This report underscores a critical period of elevated criminal activity in Burbank, affecting various neighborhoods and involving a wide range of offenses. The Burbank Police Department is intensifying efforts to address this spike in crime, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.