Burbank Crime Report – April 24 Edition

By
Police Blotter
-
0
140
Crimes reported by the Burbank Police Department to Crimemapping

Burbank has witnessed the following crimes, including incidents of theft, burglary, drug/alcohol violations, and more serious offenses such as robbery and assault. Below is a day-by-day summary of the criminal activities reported from early April to mid-April 2024, highlighting the escalation and variety of incidents across the city.

Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Hollywood Production Center
Water and Power

April 1, 2024

  • Fraud: A fraud incident occurred at 8:00 AM at the 300 Block S Lamer ST.

April 16, 2024

  • Drugs/Alcohol Violations: At 8:12 AM, an incident was reported at W Victory BL/N Kenwood ST.
  • Motor Vehicle Theft: At 5:27 PM, a vehicle was stolen from 1400 Block N Naomi ST.
  • Robbery: At 9:35 PM, a robbery occurred at 100 Block E Alameda AV.

April 17, 2024

  • Assault: An assault was reported at 4:38 AM at 3800 Block Heffron DR.
  • Arson: At 6:13 AM, arson occurred at 100 Block E Alameda AV.
  • Burglary, Theft/Larceny, and Vandalism: Several incidents of burglary, theft, and vandalism were reported throughout the day, notably at 11:30 AM (Burglary at 200 Block S Third ST), 12:09 PM (Vandalism at 100 Block W Elmwood AV), and 7:23 PM (Theft/Larceny at 1600 Block N Victory PL).
  • Sex Crimes: At 3:23 PM, a sex crime was reported at 1600 Block N Maple ST.

April 18, 2024

  • Motor Vehicle Theft and Burglary: Early morning vehicle theft at 7:51 AM at 500 Block S Flower ST and burglary at 1:50 AM at 1100 Block W Burbank BL.
  • Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Multiple drug/alcohol incidents, including at 6:18 AM (N San Fernando BL/N Buena Vista ST) and 6:59 PM (N Hollywood WY/W Pacific AV).
  • Theft/Larceny: Theft incidents reported at 12:30 PM (1200 Block S Flower ST) and 4:39 PM (1400 Block W Victory BL).
  • Fraud: Fraud incidents occurred at 7:45 PM at N Victory PL/N Lake ST and 6:38 AM at N Victory PL/N Lincoln ST.
  • Robbery: At 11:13 PM, a robbery took place at 400 Block S Sixth ST.

April 19, 2024

  • Theft/Larceny and Vandalism: Late afternoon theft at 6:00 PM at 1600 Block N Victory PL and vandalism at 5:40 PM at 1000 Block N San Fernando BL.

This report underscores a critical period of elevated criminal activity in Burbank, affecting various neighborhoods and involving a wide range of offenses. The Burbank Police Department is intensifying efforts to address this spike in crime, urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

    BurCal Apartments8715

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR