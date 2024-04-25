Burbank Crime Report – April 25 Edition

Burbank has experienced the following criminal incidents, ranging from thefts and assaults to DUIs and drug violations. Here’s a detailed chronology of these crimes, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance and community cooperation with law enforcement.
April 18, 2024
- Weapons: An incident involving weapons occurred at 11:13 PM at the 400 Block S Victory BL.
April 19, 2024
- Fraud: Early morning at 12:19 AM, a fraud case was reported at S San Fernando BL/E Verdugo AV.
- Theft / Larceny: At 2:49 PM, a theft was reported at the 1600 Block W Verdugo AV.
- Theft / Larceny: Later at 7:42 PM, another theft occurred at the 200 Block E Cypress AV.
April 20, 2024
- Drugs / Alcohol Violations: Drug-related violations were reported at 1:03 AM at W Burbank BL/N Brighton ST.
- Theft / Larceny: A theft was reported at 1:17 AM at the 1000 Block S San Fernando BL.
- Assault: At 2:26 AM, an assault occurred at the 200 Block Bethany RD.
- Burglary: A burglary was reported at 7:30 AM at the 200 Block W Tujunga AV.
- Assault: At 11:30 AM, an assault was reported at the 600 Block N Victory BL.
- Fraud: A fraud incident occurred at 12:49 PM at the 1000 Block W Burbank BL.
- Assault: Another assault was reported at 2:50 PM at N Victory BL/W Clark AV.
- Vandalism: Vandalism was reported at 3:39 PM at W Verdugo AV/S Flower ST.
- Weapons: A weapons incident occurred at 4:50 PM at the 100 Block N Glenoaks BL.
- DUI: A DUI was reported at 4:50 PM at N Hollywood WY/W Chandler BL.
- Theft / Larceny: A theft occurred at 5:03 PM at the 1600 Block N Victory PL.
- Theft / Larceny: Another theft was reported at 7:00 PM at the 1600 Block N Victory PL.
- Theft / Larceny: Later, another theft was reported at 7:08 PM at the 1700 Block N Victory PL.
- Robbery: A robbery occurred at 8:00 PM at the 3500 Block W Victory BL.
- Theft / Larceny: A theft was reported at 8:10 PM at the 200 Block E Magnolia BL.
April 21, 2024
- Drugs / Alcohol Violations: Early morning drug violations were reported at 12:29 AM at the 400 Block N Varney ST.
- DUI: A DUI incident occurred at 1:18 AM at W Olive AV/N Naomi ST.
This timeline highlights of criminal activities in Burbank, impacting various neighborhoods and involving a range of offenses from minor thefts to more serious assaults and drug violations. The Burbank Police Department is actively working to address these issues, urging residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with authorities to enhance community safety and curb this wave of criminal activities.