Burbank Crime Report – April 25 Edition

Burbank has experienced the following criminal incidents, ranging from thefts and assaults to DUIs and drug violations. Here’s a detailed chronology of these crimes, highlighting the need for heightened vigilance and community cooperation with law enforcement.

April 18, 2024

Weapons: An incident involving weapons occurred at 11:13 PM at the 400 Block S Victory BL.

April 19, 2024

Fraud : Early morning at 12:19 AM , a fraud case was reported at S San Fernando BL/E Verdugo AV .

: Early morning at , a fraud case was reported at . Theft / Larceny : At 2:49 PM , a theft was reported at the 1600 Block W Verdugo AV .

: At , a theft was reported at the . Theft / Larceny: Later at 7:42 PM, another theft occurred at the 200 Block E Cypress AV.

April 20, 2024

Drugs / Alcohol Violations : Drug-related violations were reported at 1:03 AM at W Burbank BL/N Brighton ST .

: Drug-related violations were reported at at . Theft / Larceny : A theft was reported at 1:17 AM at the 1000 Block S San Fernando BL .

: A theft was reported at at the . Assault : At 2:26 AM , an assault occurred at the 200 Block Bethany RD .

: At , an assault occurred at the . Burglary : A burglary was reported at 7:30 AM at the 200 Block W Tujunga AV .

: A burglary was reported at at the . Assault : At 11:30 AM , an assault was reported at the 600 Block N Victory BL .

: At , an assault was reported at the . Fraud : A fraud incident occurred at 12:49 PM at the 1000 Block W Burbank BL .

: A fraud incident occurred at at the . Assault : Another assault was reported at 2:50 PM at N Victory BL/W Clark AV .

: Another assault was reported at at . Vandalism : Vandalism was reported at 3:39 PM at W Verdugo AV/S Flower ST .

: Vandalism was reported at at . Weapons : A weapons incident occurred at 4:50 PM at the 100 Block N Glenoaks BL .

: A weapons incident occurred at at the . DUI : A DUI was reported at 4:50 PM at N Hollywood WY/W Chandler BL .

: A DUI was reported at at . Theft / Larceny : A theft occurred at 5:03 PM at the 1600 Block N Victory PL .

: A theft occurred at at the . Theft / Larceny : Another theft was reported at 7:00 PM at the 1600 Block N Victory PL .

: Another theft was reported at at the . Theft / Larceny : Later, another theft was reported at 7:08 PM at the 1700 Block N Victory PL .

: Later, another theft was reported at at the . Robbery : A robbery occurred at 8:00 PM at the 3500 Block W Victory BL .

: A robbery occurred at at the . Theft / Larceny: A theft was reported at 8:10 PM at the 200 Block E Magnolia BL.

April 21, 2024

Drugs / Alcohol Violations : Early morning drug violations were reported at 12:29 AM at the 400 Block N Varney ST .

: Early morning drug violations were reported at at the . DUI: A DUI incident occurred at 1:18 AM at W Olive AV/N Naomi ST.

This timeline highlights of criminal activities in Burbank, impacting various neighborhoods and involving a range of offenses from minor thefts to more serious assaults and drug violations. The Burbank Police Department is actively working to address these issues, urging residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with authorities to enhance community safety and curb this wave of criminal activities.