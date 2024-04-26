Burbank Crime Report – April 26 Edition

By
Police Blotter
-
0
107
Crimes reported by the Burbank Police Department to Crimemapping

Burbank has experienced the following range of criminal activity recently, from DUIs to thefts, assaults, and more serious incidents like robbery and motor vehicle theft. Below is a detailed breakdown of these crimes, organized by type and date:

Water and Power
Hollywood Production Center
Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

April 3, 2024

  • Theft/Larceny: An incident occurred at 500 Block S Glenoaks Bl at 7:30 PM, involving the unlawful taking of personal property.

April 18, 2024

  • Theft/Larceny: At 2900 Block Jolley Dr at 1:45 AM, another theft was reported, indicating ongoing issues with property crimes in the area.

April 19, 2024

  • Fraud: At 700 Block S Sixth St at 12:00 PM, a case of deception to secure unfair or unlawful gain.
  • Vehicle Break-In/Theft: At Andover Dr/N Fifth St at 2:00 PM, a vehicle was illegally entered with intent to steal.
  • Vandalism: At W Elm Av/S Lake St at 4:00 PM, property was deliberately damaged or defaced.

April 21, 2024

Hollywood Production Center
Chamber Guide
UCLA Health
CBIS DataTax
  • Robbery: A theft involving threat or force at 200 Block W Linden Av at 12:14 AM, escalating to more incidents at W Alameda Av/N California St at 1:14 AM and 500 Block S Buena Vista St at 3:58 AM.
  • Motor Vehicle Theft: At 800 Block N Maple St at 5:00 PM, a vehicle was unlawfully taken.
  • DUI: Incidents of driving under the influence at 500 Block S San Fernando Bl at 9:36 PM and 200 Block N Valley St at 10:40 PM.

April 22, 2024

  • Theft/Larceny: Incidents of theft at 1600 Block N Victory Pl at 4:27 PM and 1000 Block S San Fernando Bl at 6:53 PM.
  • Vandalism: At 300 Block N Buena Vista St at 11:00 AM, property was again damaged.
  • Vehicle Break-In/Theft: At 1200 Block S Flower St at 10:15 AM, another vehicle was broken into.

April 23, 2024

  • Fraud: At 1300 Block N Victory Pl at 9:00 AM, involving deceptive practices.
  • Theft/Larceny: Multiple thefts reported throughout the day at 600 Block N Victory Bl at 11:00 AM, 200 Block E Alameda Av at 3:45 PM, and 800 Block S San Fernando Bl at 6:48 PM.
  • Vandalism: At 1300 Block N Victory Pl at 6:15 AM, highlighting ongoing property damage issues.
  • Drugs/Alcohol Violations: At W Verdugo Av/S Beachwood Dr at 11:38 PM, signaling issues with substance abuse in public spaces.

This summary provides a glimpse into the varied criminal landscape in Burbank, with law enforcement actively addressing a wide range of offenses from property crimes to violent incidents and substance-related violations. Each type of crime impacts the community differently, necessitating a robust response from both police and community members to maintain safety and order.

    UCLA Health

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR