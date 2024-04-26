Burbank Crime Report – April 26 Edition

Burbank has experienced the following range of criminal activity recently, from DUIs to thefts, assaults, and more serious incidents like robbery and motor vehicle theft. Below is a detailed breakdown of these crimes, organized by type and date:

April 3, 2024

Theft/Larceny: An incident occurred at 500 Block S Glenoaks Bl at 7:30 PM, involving the unlawful taking of personal property.

April 18, 2024

Theft/Larceny: At 2900 Block Jolley Dr at 1:45 AM, another theft was reported, indicating ongoing issues with property crimes in the area.

April 19, 2024

Fraud : At 700 Block S Sixth St at 12:00 PM, a case of deception to secure unfair or unlawful gain.

April 21, 2024

Robbery : A theft involving threat or force at 200 Block W Linden Av at 12:14 AM, escalating to more incidents at W Alameda Av/N California St at 1:14 AM and 500 Block S Buena Vista St at 3:58 AM.

April 22, 2024

Theft/Larceny : Incidents of theft at 1600 Block N Victory Pl at 4:27 PM and 1000 Block S San Fernando Bl at 6:53 PM.

April 23, 2024

Fraud : At 1300 Block N Victory Pl at 9:00 AM, involving deceptive practices.

This summary provides a glimpse into the varied criminal landscape in Burbank, with law enforcement actively addressing a wide range of offenses from property crimes to violent incidents and substance-related violations. Each type of crime impacts the community differently, necessitating a robust response from both police and community members to maintain safety and order.