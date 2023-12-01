Burbank Crime Report – December 1 Edition

Recent Crime Surge in Burbank: A Comprehensive Overview

BURBANK, CA – Burbank has recently experienced the following criminal activities, ranging from theft and motor vehicle theft to assaults, fraud, vandalism, and drug/alcohol violations. Here’s a detailed chronological account of these incidents, showcasing the diverse nature of crimes affecting the community:

November 22, 2023

Vandalism: 5:00 PM at 400 Block E Harvard Rd .

Theft/Larceny: 2:30 PM at 1900 Block N Buena Vista St.

November 23, 2023

Motor Vehicle Theft: 10:00 AM at 5400 Block Cahuenga Bl, Los Angeles.

November 24, 2023

Burglary: 1:45 AM at 800 Block S Victory Bl.

November 25, 2023

Vandalism: 5:00 PM at 1500 Block N Glenoaks Bl.

November 26, 2023

Robbery: 3:15 PM at 1600 Block N Victory Pl.

Vandalism: 5:12 PM at 3100 Block W Magnolia Bl.

Theft/Larceny: 6:00 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 8:00 PM at 1200 Block N Parish Pl.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 9:30 PM at 200 Block E Angeleno Av.

November 27, 2023

Vehicle Break-In/Theft: 9:03 AM at 500 Block S Seventh St.

Theft/Larceny: 12:00 PM at 1700 Block N Victory Pl.

Theft/Larceny: 7:39 PM at 1000 Block W Burbank Bl.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 11:00 PM at 1200 Block N Lamer St.

November 28, 2023

Theft/Larceny: 11:40 AM at 1600 Block N Victory Pl.

Sex Crimes: 10:43 AM at 1600 Block W Olive Av.

Motor Vehicle Theft: 8:23 AM at 2200 Block N Keystone St.

DUI: 1:05 PM at 300 Block S Myers St.

Theft/Larceny: 2:34 PM at 1700 Block W Magnolia Bl.

Theft/Larceny: 2:49 PM at 3500 Block W Victory Bl.

Burglary: 8:37 PM at 100 Block W Linden Av.

Burglary: 3:00 AM at 3300 Block W Burbank Bl.

November 29, 2023

Theft/Larceny: 12:04 PM at 500 Block S Flower St.

Theft/Larceny: 12:51 PM at 200 Block S Lake St.

Theft/Larceny: 3:30 PM at 1600 Block N Victory Pl.

Theft/Larceny: 6:20 PM at 1300 Block N Victory Pl.

6:20 PM at . Robbery: 5:20 PM at 100 Block E Magnolia Bl.

The Burbank Police Department urges residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.