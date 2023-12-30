Burbank Crime Report – December 30 Edition

Burbank Confronts a Range of Criminal Activities: A Timeline of Recent Incidents

Burbank has been facing a diverse array of criminal activities, from assaults and sex crimes to thefts, robberies, and DUIs. The Burbank Police Department has been responding to a series of incidents, highlighting the need for increased vigilance in the community. Here is a detailed timeline of each reported crime:

December 28, 2023

7:57 PM, Theft/Larceny : Incident at the 1100 block of W Alameda Av.

: Incident at the 1100 block of W Alameda Av. 6:58 PM, Theft/Larceny : Theft reported at W Verdugo Av/N Reese Pl.

: Theft reported at W Verdugo Av/N Reese Pl. 12:56 PM, Weapons : Weapons-related incident at Winona Av/N Buena Vista St.

: Weapons-related incident at Winona Av/N Buena Vista St. 12:24 PM, Theft/Larceny: Theft at the 1600 block of N Victory Pl.

December 27, 2023

8:43 PM, Theft/Larceny : Theft at the 1700 block of N Victory Pl.

: Theft at the 1700 block of N Victory Pl. 7:39 PM, Drugs/Alcohol Violations : Drugs/alcohol violation at the 100 block of E Palm Av.

: Drugs/alcohol violation at the 100 block of E Palm Av. 4:40 PM, Robbery : Robbery at the 200 block of E Cypress Av.

: Robbery at the 200 block of E Cypress Av. 4:01 PM, Theft/Larceny : Theft at the 1600 block of N Victory Pl.

: Theft at the 1600 block of N Victory Pl. 12:30 PM, Theft/Larceny : Theft at the 200 block of E Cypress Av.

: Theft at the 200 block of E Cypress Av. 11:30 AM, Assault : Assault at the 500 block of S Buena Vista St.

: Assault at the 500 block of S Buena Vista St. 10:52 AM, DUI : DUI incident at N Kenneth Rd/Price Dr.

: DUI incident at N Kenneth Rd/Price Dr. 3:39 AM, Burglary: Burglary at the 900 block of W Riverside Dr.

December 26, 2023

7:50 PM, DUI : DUI at N Buena Vista St/Winona Av.

: DUI at N Buena Vista St/Winona Av. 6:33 PM, Assault : Assault at the 200 block of E Palm Av.

: Assault at the 200 block of E Palm Av. 6:15 PM, Sex Crimes : Sex crime at the 700 block of N Screenland Dr.

: Sex crime at the 700 block of N Screenland Dr. 4:00 PM, Motor Vehicle Theft : Vehicle theft at the 2200 block of N Dymond St.

: Vehicle theft at the 2200 block of N Dymond St. 2:14 PM, Sex Crimes : Sex crime at University Av/N Glenoaks Bl.

: Sex crime at University Av/N Glenoaks Bl. 11:41 AM, Assault : Assault at the 0 block of W Olive Av.

: Assault at the 0 block of W Olive Av. 10:30 AM, Theft/Larceny : Theft at the 1000 block of W Burbank Bl.

: Theft at the 1000 block of W Burbank Bl. 10:14 AM, Theft/Larceny : Theft at the 1300 block of N Victory Pl.

: Theft at the 1300 block of N Victory Pl. 8:00 AM, Assault: Assault at Victory Bl and Chestnut St.

December 25, 2023

7:01 PM, DUI: DUI at the 4000 block of W Magnolia Bl.

December 22, 2023

6:00 PM, Motor Vehicle Theft: Vehicle theft at the 300 block of S Glenoaks Bl.

These incidents underscore a wide range of challenges facing the Burbank Police Department and the community. The police are actively investigating these cases and encourage residents to report any suspicious activities. The situation highlights the importance of community vigilance and collaboration with law enforcement to combat these criminal activities and ensure public safety.