Burbank Crime Report – February 14 Edition

In a series of incidents that spanned over several weeks, the Burbank Police Department responded to a flurry of crimes ranging from DUIs to assaults, thefts, and more. The crimes began on January 16, 2024, with a fraud case reported at 3800 Block W Magnolia BL at noon and continued to escalate, culminating in a series of events that kept law enforcement busy throughout the early part of February.

The first significant incident occurred on January 17, 2024, at 4:54 AM, with vandalism at S Buena Vista St/W Riverside Dr. This was followed by another fraud incident on January 29, 2024, at 3:20 PM at 1600 Block N Catalina St, indicating a concerning pattern of criminal behavior.

As the calendar turned to February, the incidents began to pick up in frequency and variety. On February 3, 2024, at 12:01 AM, a theft/larceny case was reported at 300 Block E Cedar AV. The crime spree continued with a motor vehicle theft on February 7, 2024, at 8:00 AM at 900 Block S Victory BL, signaling an uptick in more serious offenses.

The police were then called to address multiple fraud cases on February 8, 2024, with incidents reported at 1:17 PM at N Bel Aire Dr/E Palm AV and at 8:21 PM at 1500 Block N Victory PL. That same day, another motor vehicle theft occurred at 5:36 PM at E Cypress AV/N Sixth ST.

February 9, 2024, saw a diverse array of crimes, starting with a fraud incident at 6:34 AM at N Buena Vista St/W Empire AV, followed by drugs/alcohol violations at 10:48 AM at 1300 Block N Victory PL and at 1:29 PM at 4100 Block W Magnolia BL. Theft/larceny cases were reported throughout the day at 1600 Block N Victory PL at 6:10 PM and 7:46 PM, and at 200 Block N Fifth ST at 9:46 PM. An assault was also reported at 11:10 PM at 2200 Block N Buena Vista ST.

The early hours of February 10, 2024, were marked by multiple DUI incidents, starting at 1:16 AM at W Olive AV/N Buena Vista ST, followed closely by others at 1:31 AM and 1:52 AM at various locations. The day continued with reports of vandalism, burglary, theft/larceny, motor vehicle theft, and more DUI cases, highlighting a significant challenge for local law enforcement.

On February 11, 2024, the pattern of crimes continued with vehicle break-in/theft reported at 2:00 AM at 200 Block N Florence ST, drugs/alcohol violations, burglary, theft/larceny, and motor vehicle theft throughout the day.

February 12, 2024, saw continued assaults, theft/larceny, motor vehicle theft, and vandalism, with incidents peaking with an assault at 1:26 AM on February 12, 2024, at 200 Block W Verdugo AV.

The crimes culminated with drugs/alcohol violations reported on February 13, 2024, at 2:33 AM at 0 Block E Alameda AV, signaling an ongoing battle for the Burbank Police Department as they work diligently to maintain safety and order within the community. These incidents reflect the broad spectrum of challenges faced by law enforcement and the importance of community vigilance and cooperation in combating crime.

