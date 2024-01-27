Burbank Crime Report – January 27 Edition

The Burbank Police Department has been busy addressing crimes ranging from theft and burglary to motor vehicle theft and drug/alcohol violations. Here’s a detailed chronology of the recent incidents:

January 18, 2024

: At 4:30 PM, a vehicle theft occurred at 200 Block E Angelino AV. Drugs/Alcohol Violations: At 1:16 AM, a violation was reported at 1000 Block S San Fernando BL.

January 19, 2024

Theft/Larceny: A theft was reported at 9:30 AM at 800 Block N California ST.

January 20, 2024

Burglary: At 1:38 AM, a burglary occurred at 600 Block E Olive AV.

January 21, 2024

: A theft occurred at 8:00 PM at 100 Block E Santa Anita AV. Vandalism: At 11:38 PM, a vandalism incident was reported at 200 Block W Olive AV.

January 22, 2024

: At 6:40 PM, a vehicle break-in was reported at 2000 Block W Alameda AV. Drugs/Alcohol Violations: At 6:20 PM, a violation occurred at E Cedar AV/S Glenoaks BL.

January 23, 2024

: At 7:42 AM, a vehicle theft occurred at 100 Block W Providencia AV. Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A violation was reported at 9:08 AM at W Olive AV/N Keystone ST.

January 24, 2024

: Violations were reported at 8:35 PM at 600 Block N Victory BL, 10:39 PM at W Elmwood AV/S Victory BL, and 11:09 PM at N Frederic ST/N San Fernando BL. Drugs/Alcohol Violations: At 1:44 AM, a violation occurred at S Lake ST/W Providencia AV.

January 25, 2024

: Thefts occurred at 10:34 AM at 200 Block E Cypress AV, 3:21 PM at 1300 Block N Victory PL, 4:55 PM and 4:58 PM at 1600 Block N Victory PL, and 7:35 PM at 1000 Block W Burbank BL. Burglary: A burglary was reported at 12:43 AM at 700 Block N Victory BL.

The Burbank Police Department urges the community to stay alert, report any suspicious activities, and take necessary precautions to safeguard their properties.