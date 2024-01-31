Burbank Crime Report – January 31 Edition

The Burbank Police Department has been actively responding to a range of criminal activities over the past few days. Here’s a detailed chronology of the recent incidents:

January 24, 2024

Vehicle Break-In/Theft: At 7:15 PM, a vehicle break-in was reported at 4200 Block W Kling ST.

January 25, 2024

Motor Vehicle Theft : A vehicle was reported stolen at 7:30 PM at 2600 Block W Oak ST.

January 26, 2024

DUI : At 3:21 AM, a DUI incident occurred at 700 Block N First ST.

January 27, 2024

Burglary : A burglary occurred at 5:12 AM at 400 Block Irving DR.

January 28, 2024

DUI : DUI incidents were reported at 2:12 AM at N Buena Vista ST/N San Fernando BL and at 1:56 PM at N Hollywood WY/W Alameda AV.

January 29, 2024

Assault : Assaults were reported at 9:30 AM at 300 Block N Maple ST and at 10:20 AM at 900 Block N Third ST.

DUI: At 2:39 AM, a DUI incident took place at 700 Block N Fifth ST.

The Burbank Police Department is working diligently to address these criminal activities and urges the community to stay vigilant, report any suspicious activities, and take necessary precautions to protect their properties.