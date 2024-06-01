Burbank Crime Report – June 1 Edition

May 17, 2024
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 3000 block of N California Street at 8:00 PM.
May 20, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 600 block of S Flower Street at 5:40 PM.
May 22, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred in the 300 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 5:19 PM.
May 25, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 100 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 6:00 PM.
May 27, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: Theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 200 block of E Alameda Avenue at 10:55 AM, the 1100 block of N Catalina Street at 12:30 PM, and the 600 block of N Victory Boulevard at 5:31 PM.
May 28, 2024
- Motor Vehicle Theft: Motor vehicle thefts were reported in the 1800 block of N Buena Vista Street at 4:37 AM, the 1500 block of N Evergreen Street at 9:45 AM, the 1600 block of N Brighton Street at 11:00 AM, the 200 block of N Third Street at 11:30 AM, the 200 block of W Elmwood Avenue at 3:00 PM, the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 2:46 PM, the 2000 block of N Evergreen Street at 6:12 PM, the 200 block of N Kenwood Street at 8:00 PM, and the 3000 block of N Buena Vista Street at 9:30 PM.
- Assault: Assault incidents were reported in the 1600 block of N Brighton Street at 11:00 AM and the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 2:46 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Additional theft/larceny incidents occurred in the 200 block of W Elmwood Avenue at 1:00 AM, the 1800 block of W Verdugo Avenue at 10:50 PM, and the 200 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 2:23 AM.
May 29, 2024
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: Vehicle break-in and theft incidents were reported in the 2500 block of Jolley Drive at 11:28 AM, the 3500 block of W Victory Boulevard at 11:00 AM, the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 5:55 PM, and the 700 block of N Fifth Street at 8:10 PM.
- Vandalism: Vandalism incidents occurred in the 3500 block of W Victory Boulevard at 11:00 AM and the 700 block of N Fifth Street at 8:10 PM.
- Assault: An assault occurred at W Victory Boulevard/N Ontario Street at 8:25 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: Additional theft/larceny incidents were reported in the 3300 block of W Victory Boulevard at 4:00 AM and the 200 block of N First Street at 8:08 PM.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: Motor vehicle thefts were reported in the 2400 block of N Naomi Street at 8:00 PM and the 200 block of N First Street at 7:45 PM.
May 30, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported at W Verdugo Avenue/N Maple Street at 12:41 AM, the 1700 block of N Victory Place at 9:12 AM, and the 2200 block of N Buena Vista Street at 11:33 AM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported in the 2200 block of N Frederic Street at 10:10 AM.
- Weapons: A weapons-related incident was reported in the 2200 block of N Buena Vista Street at 11:33 AM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 200 block of W Valencia Avenue at 3:48 PM.