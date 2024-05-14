Burbank Crime Report – May 15 Edition

April 8, 2024
- Fraud: A case of fraud was reported in the 600 block of Bethany Road at 12:00 PM.
May 2, 2024
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 3400 block of W Olive Avenue at 1:00 AM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported in the 1700 block of N Valley Street at 7:00 PM.
May 3, 2024
- DUI: DUI incidents were reported at S Buena Vista Street/W Alameda Avenue at 2:12 AM, and at N Victory Place/N Lake Street at 2:39 AM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft occurred in the 500 block of N Third Street at 2:00 PM.
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported in the 1800 block of Grismer Avenue at 2:00 PM.
- Burglary: A burglary was reported in the 300 block of W Alameda Avenue at 5:30 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred in the 1600 block of N Victory Place at 6:21 PM.
- Weapons: A weapons-related incident was reported at W Empire Avenue/Valpreda Street at 8:16 PM.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported in the 500 block of S Orchard Drive at 8:30 PM.
- DUI: Another DUI incident occurred at N San Fernando Boulevard/Grismer Avenue at 9:10 PM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported in the 100 block of E Alameda Avenue at 11:46 PM.
May 4, 2024
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported in the 100 block of E Orange Grove Avenue at 1:52 AM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 3100 block of W Olive Avenue at 7:21 AM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported in the 200 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 12:29 PM.
- Assault: An assault was reported at E Providencia Avenue/S Glenoaks Boulevard at 6:26 PM.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident occurred at W Magnolia Boulevard/N Lomita Street at 8:37 PM.
