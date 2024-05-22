Burbank Crime Report – May 22 Edition

May 9, 2024
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft was reported in the 4500 block of W Lakeside Drive at 11:00 AM.
May 12, 2024
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported at W Burbank Boulevard/N Maple Street at 6:32 PM.
May 13, 2024
- Burglary: A burglary was reported in the 600 block of E Magnolia Boulevard at 7:20 AM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 300 block of S Victory Boulevard at 1:06 PM.
- Assault: Another assault was reported in the 100 block of N Glenoaks Boulevard at 2:58 PM, with a third assault in the same location at 3:58 PM.
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred in the 1700 block of N Victory Place at 4:28 PM.
- Vandalism: A vandalism incident was reported in the 1600 block of N Fairview Street at 5:40 PM.
- Vehicle Break-In/Theft: A vehicle break-in and theft occurred in the 500 block of S Buena Vista Street at 7:53 PM.
- Drugs/Alcohol Violations: A drugs/alcohol violation was reported at N Hollywood Way/W Victory Boulevard at 9:40 PM.
- Burglary: Another burglary was reported in the 100 block of N Fifth Street at 10:14 PM.
May 14, 2024
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident was reported in the 1000 block of N San Fernando Boulevard at 1:38 AM.
- Assault: An assault occurred in the 1800 block of Grismer Avenue at 7:35 PM.
May 15, 2024
- Fraud: A fraud case was reported at N Victory Place/W Burbank Boulevard at 1:09 AM.
- Weapons: A weapons-related incident was reported in the 200 block of E Providencia Avenue at 4:47 AM.
- Motor Vehicle Theft: A motor vehicle theft was reported at W Monterey Avenue/N Fairview Street at 9:20 AM.
- Theft/Larceny: A theft/larceny incident occurred in the 1200 block of W Magnolia Boulevard at 9:30 AM.
- Weapons: Another weapons-related incident was reported in the 1300 block of N Victory Place at 3:06 PM.