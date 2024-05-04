Burbank Crime Report – May 4 Edition

In recent days, Burbank has witnessed a series of crimes ranging from theft and burglary to assaults, DUI incidents, and more. Here’s a detailed account of each type of incident, organized chronologically:

April 2, 2024

Vandalism: Property damage occurred at the 2000 Block W Magnolia Bl around 11:00 AM.

April 6, 2024

Assault: An altercation led to an assault at 1300 Block N Victory Pl around 4:15 PM.

April 16, 2024

Fraud: Fraudulent activity was reported at Riverside and Orchard around 12:20 PM.

April 19, 2024

Theft/Larceny: Theft occurred at 200 Block N San Fernando Bl around 10:30 PM.

April 26, 2024

Robbery : A robbery took place at 2500 Block Tulare Av around 10:40 PM.

April 28, 2024

Assault: At 1600 Block N San Fernando Bl around 9:30 PM, an assault was reported.

April 29, 2024

Fraud : A fraud incident occurred at 1000 Block W Riverside Dr just after midnight.

April 30, 2024

Robbery : Early morning robbery at 700 Block N Fifth St at 12:18 AM.

May 1, 2024

Burglary : Burglaries were reported at 300 Block E Cedar Av and 600 Block E Angelino Av in the early afternoon.

These incidents collectively illustrate the challenges faced by the Burbank community, with a variety of crimes affecting the safety and security of its residents. From property crimes to violent offenses and substance-related infractions, each type of crime necessitates vigilant community engagement and robust police response to ensure public safety and prevent future occurrences.