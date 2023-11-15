Burbank Crime Report – November 14 Edition

There were multiple crimes in Burbank recently, as reported by Crimemapping.

Assault On November 10, at 8:33 PM, an assault was reported at the 600 block of East Olive Avenue. Another assault was reported on November 11, at 9:30 PM at the 400 block of North Myers Street.

Drugs/Alcohol Violations On November 10, two incidents of drugs/alcohol violations were reported. The first occurred at 11:00 PM at the intersection of South Victory Boulevard and South Verdugo Drive. The second incident was reported at 11:09 PM at the intersection of North Glenoaks Boulevard and East Harvard Road. On November 11, three more incidents were reported. The first occurred at 2:45 AM at the intersection of West Clark Avenue and North Reese Place. The second incident was reported at 8:49 AM at the intersection of North Victory Boulevard and West Chestnut Street. The final incident was reported at 9:43 PM at the intersection of East Orange Grove Avenue and North Third Street. The last incident was reported on November 12, at 1:44 AM at the intersection of West Alameda Avenue and South Lake Street.

Fraud On November 11, at 9:10 AM, a fraud was reported at the 300 block of North Orchard Drive.

Motor Vehicle Theft On November 8, at 7:34 PM, a motor vehicle theft was reported at the 1400 block of Broadway. Another motor vehicle theft was reported on November 10, at 5:55 AM at the 300 block of South San Fernando Boulevard.

Theft/Larceny On November 10, a theft/larceny was reported at 5:34 PM at the 1300 block of North Victory Place. On November 11, three more incidents were reported. The first occurred at 11:52 AM at the 1700 block of North Victory Place. The second incident was reported at 12:59 PM at the 1600 block of North Victory Place. The third incident was reported at 4:00 PM at the 4000 block of West Burbank Boulevard. On November 10, another theft/larceny was reported at 5:30 AM at the 900 block of North Rose Street.

Vandalism On October 24, at 8:00 AM, an act of vandalism was reported at the 500 block of South Seventh Street. On November 10, at 8:41 AM, another act of vandalism was reported at the 1500 block of Grismer Avenue. The last incident was reported on November 11, at 7:21 PM at the 300 block of North San Fernando Boulevard.

Vehicle Break-In/Theft On October 30, at 2:30 PM, a vehicle break-in/theft was reported at the 1800 block of North Lincoln Street. On November 10, five more incidents were reported. The first occurred at 8:30 AM at the 600 block of East Harvard Road. The second incident was reported at 3:30 PM at the 600 block of East Harvard Road. The third incident was reported at 6:00 PM at the 3100 block of West Burbank Boulevard. The fourth incident was reported at 9:30 PM at the 400 block of East Harvard Road. The final incident was reported at 11:00 PM at the 2100 block of North Pepper Street. On November 11, four more incidents were reported. The first occurred at 7:35 AM at the 600 block of East Angeleno Avenue. The second incident was reported at 10:35 AM at the 1600 block of North Pepper Street. The third incident was reported at 12:35 AM at the 1200 block of North Kenwood Street. The final incident was reported at 7:35 AM at the 600 block of East Angeleno Avenue.