Burbank Crime Report – November 16 Edition

The city of Burbank has reported the following criminal activities, with a series of offenses reported over the last few days. These incidents, documented by Crimemapping, include a range of crimes, from motor vehicle thefts to assaults and DUIs.

Motor Vehicle Thefts on the Rise

November 13 : A motor vehicle theft was reported at 3:00 PM on the 1500 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard and another at 10:00 AM on the 300 block of East Verdugo Avenue.

: A motor vehicle theft was reported at 3:00 PM on the 1500 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard and another at 10:00 AM on the 300 block of East Verdugo Avenue. November 14: Further incidents of vehicle theft occurred at 2:00 AM on the 700 block of East Grinnell Drive, 1:00 AM at the 500 block of East Cypress Avenue Apartment F, and 12:39 AM on West Empire Avenue at North Victory Place.

DUI and Drugs/Alcohol Violations

November 14 : DUI was reported at 12:54 AM at North Fifth Street and East Fairmount Road.

: DUI was reported at 12:54 AM at North Fifth Street and East Fairmount Road. November 15: Drugs/alcohol violations were reported at 2:39 AM at West Riverside Drive and North Hollywood Way.

Weapons and Assault Concerns

November 15 : A weapons-related incident occurred at 3:03 AM on the 900 block of South San Fernando Boulevard.

: A weapons-related incident occurred at 3:03 AM on the 900 block of South San Fernando Boulevard. November 14: An assault was reported at 7:53 PM on the 500 block of North First Street.

Robbery and Vandalism

November 14: A robbery was reported at 2:10 PM on the 200 block of East Cypress Avenue, and vandalism occurred at 2:51 PM on the 3200 block of West Verdugo Avenue.

Vehicle Break-Ins and Larceny

November 14: A vehicle break-in/theft was reported at 9:15 AM on the 200 block of East Orange Grove Avenue, and theft/larceny occurred at 2:35 AM on the 400 block of North Catalina Street.

The Burbank Police Department is taking these incidents seriously. Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities as part of the collective effort to tackle this recent wave of criminal activities in Burbank.