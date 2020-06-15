Burbank Cultural Arts Commission Calls For Utility Box Artist Submissions

The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission has announced a call for artist submissions for the fourth phase of the Burbank Arts Utility Box Beautification Program.

In partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department and the Public Works Department, the City will select six artists to paint utility boxes with their original art in the Magnolia Park District fitting the theme of “Celebrate Community.”

The application period begins June 15, 2020, and closes on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 5:00 p.m.

Artists may find out more information about the submission process by visiting the City of Burbank’s Utility Box Program webpage here.

A panel made up of City of Burbank representatives and members of local art communities will review artist submissions and choose the six artists for Phase Four. Selected artists receive a stipend of $1000 to cover costs of designing and installing the artwork.

Previous phases of the program may be viewed online here.

“The Burbank Arts Beautification Program is dedicated to exhibiting visual art outside the constraints of museums and galleries,” the Cultural Arts Committee announced. “It aims to help beautify the community, enhancing the lives of residents as well as those who work in the City.”

New York Film Academy produced a video for the Cultural Arts Commission’s 2019 Utility Box Beautification Program focused on the Media District. The video can be seen online here.