Burbank Cultural Arts Commission to Host Art & Business Mixer

The Burbank Cultural Arts Commission invites artists, creative professionals, entrepreneurs, and local business leaders to attend the Arts & Business Mixer on Sunday, June 14, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM at The Colony Theatre, located at 555 N. 3rd Street, Burbank, CA 91502.

This community networking event brings together Burbank’s vibrant arts and business communities for an afternoon dedicated to connection, collaboration, and creative exchange. Designed to foster meaningful relationships between local artists and business professionals, the mixer provides an opportunity for attendees to share ideas, discuss current projects, and explore partnerships that strengthen the city’s creative economy.

The Arts & Business Mixer reflects the Burbank Cultural Arts Commission’s ongoing commitment to supporting artists, promoting cultural engagement, and building connections that contribute to a thriving and creative community. Admission is free, and interested participants are encouraged to RSVP by June 12, 2026.

For more information about arts and cultural programs in Burbank, visit www.BurbankArts.com.