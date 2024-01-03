 Burbank Cultural Market Expands to Three Days

The Downtown Burbank Cultural Market is thrilled to announce a momentous development that promises to elevate your weekends! Starting January 14, 2024, we are excited to unveil our vibrant Sunday market for the very first time, adding an extra day of cultural festivities to our already thriving market experience.

With extended hours and an incredible array of artisan crafts, cultural treasures, and community engagement, the Downtown Burbank Cultural Market has quickly become a staple for residents and visitors alike. Now, we’re expanding our offerings to ensure even more opportunities for exploration, entertainment, and unforgettable memories.

New Market Hours:

Sundays: 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM (Starting January 14, 2024)

Friday Nights: 5:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Saturday Nights: 5:00 PM – 9:30 PM

Location: AMC Walkway, corner of San Fernando Blvd and Palm Ave.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of the Downtown Burbank Cultural Market as you explore unique artisan crafts and indulge in a kaleidoscope of cultural.

But that’s not all! The Downtown Burbank Cultural Market takes pride in giving back to the community. We are delighted to announce our partnership with Home Again Los Angeles, an organization dedicated to supporting those in need in our local community. By joining us at the market, you’re not only enriching your own life with culture and art but also contributing to a worthy cause.

Mark your calendars, tell your friends, and spread the word far and wide! The Downtown Burbank Cultural Market’s Sunday opening on January 14, 2024, promises an exciting expansion of our offerings, ensuring you have more opportunities to explore, connect, and make lasting memories. We can’t wait to welcome you to this exciting new chapter in our market’s history. About Downtown Burbank Cultural Market

The Downtown Burbank Cultural Market is a dynamic and diverse marketplace that celebrates the rich tapestry of cultures in Burbank and beyond. Offering an array of artisan crafts, cultural items, live entertainment, and community engagement, the market provides an immersive and entertaining experience for residents and visitors alike. Committed to giving back to the community, the Downtown Burbank Cultural Market proudly supports Home Again Los Angeles, a local organization dedicated to assisting those in need.