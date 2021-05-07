Burbank Detectives Arrest Two for Attempted Murder

Burbank police responded to the 4200 block of Kling on April 27 for a report of a man who had been shot in the leg. Once on scene, police determined that the suspects had fled.

Detectives who are working the case served a warrant on Bluffside Drive in Studio City Wednesday, May 5, that netted two suspects in the attempted murder who police identified as Sunni Kadijah Rasshad-Jahbari, a 29-year-old resident of Studio City, and Amaray Simone Matthews-Egerton, a 26-year-old resident of Studio City.

(Photo by © Ross A Benson)

Police also impounded a jeep at the scene for evidence.

According to a release by the Burbank Police Department, “Detectives have determined that this incident was not random in nature and that the victim and suspects knew one another. This attempted murder investigation continues.”

Both suspects were taken and booked into jail in Burbank for attempted murder. Bail has been set at $2,000,000.00 and both are scheduled to be arraigned on May 7, 2021.

Burbank police request anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.