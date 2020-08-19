Burbank DUI Checkpoints Net Zero Arrests, Eight Citations

The Burbank Police Department Traffic Bureau conducted a DUI and driver license checkpoint on August 15, 2020. The checkpoint was held on Buena Vista Street between Olive Avenue and Verdugo Avenue, from 9:00 p.m. until 12:35 a.m.

Locations for DUI checkpoints are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of these checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving while impaired.

According to Lieutenant John Pfrommer of the Burbank Police Traffic Bureau, over 500 vehicles were screened. The average travel time for vehicles passing through the checkpoint was about 30 seconds. Of the vehicles screened, the following are results of the checkpoint:

Eight citations were issued for either driving without a valid license or driving with a suspended and/or revoked license.

66 warnings were given for traffic infractions.

Field sobriety tests were administered to four drivers.

There were no arrests made for driving under the influence. This statistic suggests that drivers are making responsible choices by not consuming alcohol or using drugs that cause impairment before driving, or that they are making arrangements for transportation using designated drivers or ride-sharing services.

The goal of a DUI checkpoint is not to make arrests, but rather to deter impaired driving with high-visibility enforcement and well-publicized DUI operations. The Burbank Police Department will continue to deploy DUI saturation patrols in the months of August and September. Funding for these operations is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Editor’s Note: The time was changed to ending at 12:35 am instead of the 1:30 am time on the original release.