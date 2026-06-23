Burbank Fire Department Welcomes Six New Firefighters

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BFD Recruit Graduation 2026 (Photo by Ross A Benson)

This past week, the Burbank Fire Department held a Recruit Academy Graduation at its Training Center located on Ontario Street. Six new recruits were pinned with new badges by family members.

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The class of graduates consisted of Alex Leonard, Dean Magnante, Kealii Paaluhi, Noah Rigo, Cole Suit, and Cole Weaver.

After 16 weeks of grueling training, these six men will now face a year as probationary firefighters. During their training, the class learned more than just firefighting methods; they also learned extraction techniques, brush fire safety, rooftop safety, stokes basket training, forceable entry, truck operations, and dozens more aspects of firefighting

Here are some photos from the event:

(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)
(Photo by Ross A Benson)

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